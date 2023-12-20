Washington committed back in July. Even long before then, Utah was considered a favorite for him, as he visited them off and on over the last couple years.

In 2023, Utah had a subpar year on offense — largely due to key injuries. Now, Utah is looking to upgrade the offensive side of the ball, and 4-star receiver David Washington looks to fit that bill.





FILM REVIEW

Washington has a knack for pulling off game-changing plays, can turn any catch into a golden opportunity, boasts incredible agility and athleticism, and has a strong, determined running style. He's like a modern-day Cordarrelle Patterson in utilizing him within the offense, with all the same explosive potential and electrifying play-making abilities.

-Kenneth Scott, Utah WR, 2010-15





First thing that pops into my head watching him was a bull in a china store. He reminds me of a mixture of Isiah Pacheco and Quentin Johnston. I say Pacheco because he doesn’t go down on first contact and wants to run through your chest when the ball touches his hands. As for Quintin Johnson He runs and runs routes just like him. I loved seeing him get in and out of routes in minimal steps. Some things I think he needs to work on is change of pace and not always be 100 mph. The hardest part in football is man to man so it will be interesting how he is able to go from 0 to 100 back to 0 within the route running portion. Him and Z are guys I think that can really open the playbook for the U and can not only be a ground and pound team but an air raid team if they need to with guys like these two.

-Neil Pau’u, former WR, Pro Tech Trenches trainer





WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS

During the 2023 season, Utah’s receiving corps showed glimpses of breakthroughs, but they were never able to sustain the success. Because of this, Washington has a prime opportunity to come in and make a name for himself immediately. The only starting spot at receiver set in stone is Money Parks.



