Ever since 2011, the University of Utah has been living a dream. The first G5 school ever welcomed into a P5 conference not only held their weight the last 12 years, they were one of the top teams in a storied Pac-12 conference.

That conference has now been either shattered or relegated, as reportedly only four teams remain. USC and UCLA provided the first big blow by heading to the B1G. Then, after failed TV negotiations, Colorado recently bolted to the Big 12. The Buffs weren’t viewed as a loss, as they had one double-digit winning season in 12 years — no other seasons were above five victories.

Where the Buffs’ defection hurt was from a numbers standpoint. Once Oregon and Washington bolted for the B1G, the Utes along with Arizona State and Arizona had no choice, but to join Colorado in the Big 12.

This moment for the Utes pales in comparison to their Pac-12 arrival, when the move was a big accomplishment. The two-time defending Pac-12 champs have been riding high in recent years and have been the top dog in the conference over the last five years. They didn’t want to leave. Them and Arizona State did everything they could up to the last minute to try and hold the Pac-12 together.

Over the last couple weeks, Utah fans had grown restless, fearing they could get left out of a P5 conference if Utah didn’t jump to the Big 12. During that time, Utah athletics director Mark Harlan and president Taylor Randall were diligent and patient. They wanted to keep the Pac-12 together, yet they also held out hope for the B1G.

Unlike June 2010, the luck wasn’t in Utah’s favor as the timeframe didn’t match up with the B1G’s plans. This however, should not be viewed as a consolation prize. In football, Utah has built an interesting rivalry with Arizona State over the years, while they’ll also renew rivalries with BYU and TCU. They’re also entering a conference in 2024, where they should be expected to consistently compete for the Big 12 football title right from the start. In basketball, Utah has work to do as their struggling program joins the top basketball conference in the country.

UteNation will have more to come, as we explore what to expect with the eventual move.

Today is a sad day for college football. The storied Pac-10/Pac-12 conference is still fighting for its survival, but it’s no longer the conference that everyone grew to respect, admire and love.

The University of Utah stayed until it no longer made sense, because the Pac-12 once took a chance on an up-and-comer that became a powerhouse on the football field.

Now the Utes will shift their focus to going out on top in 2023, starting with their chase of a Pac-12 football three-peat. Credit to Kyle Whittingham and his staff for building a competitive and winning program over the back half of their Pac-12 membership, which likely saved them from experiencing a fate similar to what Oregon State and Wazzu are now facing.

Cheers to the memories. This can't be overstated, Utah owes a lot to the Pac-12.





Editor’s Note: Cole Bagley contributed to this article.



