



As a child, there were two series of books that I could never get enough of: Goosebumps and Choose Your Own Adventure. For today's takeaways, Goosebumps is still a little too scary—okay, we're mostly all adults now, but still. Instead, I choose to look at potential positives, so today I'm taking an approach of what the offense needs to do for a successful season. The talent and the ingredients are there, but as inept as this unit has looked, it's time to "choose your own adventure."





With youth in the trenches, it can only improve

As Darrin Paulo deals with a nagging injury, no one knows how long he will be out. Against Washington, the offensive line finally looked like a more cohesive unit—forget what the offensive stats say—the game wasn't lost by them in the trenches. So what do you do? First off, Lo Falemaka and Jackson Barton are entrenched. When Paulo comes back, he’s a no-brainer to start, but that’s where things get murky. Sophomore, Orlando Umana is ready for an expanded role, and after last week, so is Nick Ford, who looks like he found a home at right tackle. Before that game, Ford flashed the talent, but seemed lost at times. However, that’s the position where everyone envisioned him, during the offseason.

When Paulo gets back, move him to guard. From there, have Umana and Agasiva split time (or give) the more versatile Umana the bulk of the snaps. Harding would eventually find the perfect balance between the two, as Agasiva is a mauler and an elite pull blocker when it comes to the run game.

Ah, the run game. That tantalizing option that so many of you crave in 2018. About that…





It’s time to simplify the RPO and the offense in general

Look, the RPO is a thing of beauty when ran properly, but that’s not happening. Currently, the Utes have a quarterback that no longer trusts his receivers. With all of those drops, can you blame him right now? You have receivers irritated with the placement of the passes—seriously, their frustration was noticeable from the bench, last Saturday. Last and most important of all, you have one of the best running backs in all of college football wanting more carries, despite being hobbled. He's someone who got hurt and came right back in, trucking a defender for over five yards.

So what am I getting at? It’s time to simplify. Find the plays that the receivers are most comfortable with and roll with it. That wouldn’t risk limiting the offense’s potential effectiveness. Instead, it would maximize their strengths. Find a balance, the two running threats of Zack Moss and Tyler Huntley are enough to keep the defenses on their heels.

When it comes to simplifying the run game, the easy answer is to give Moss the ball and let him pound it north and south. However, that’s no longer Utah’s offense, as the new system has so many moving parts. Therefore, there needs to be looks out of the RPO that seem to have all of the typical options, but it needs to be decided and known by everyone in the offensive huddle that, come hell or high water, the ball is getting fed to their special back.

Now, I get that Troy Taylor’s preference is to throw it. He really is a bright mind, but it’s beginning to seem as though deploying a running back as good as Moss is out of his comfort zone. So, what's a viable option from here…





The offense would benefit if Jim Harding has more say

In 2018, the Utes will go as far as their run game—and their insanely good defense—will take them. This means, unlike other years in the Kyle Whittingham era, another cook in the kitchen is needed. That “cook” is Harding. This isn’t a slam on Taylor. In fact, it would only end up increasing the massive amount of knowledge that he already possesses. The other benefit is that it would get the offensive line on the same page with the rest of the offense and they would also have more of a say in regards to what their comfortable with and what’s totally outside of their comfort zone, as a unit. Also, Harding’s view lies solely within the trenches, if he has the say on the run plays, Taylor can focus more throughout the games on what is and isn’t working in the throw game—after all, that is what he's been known for.





So there you have it, that’s the “adventure” I choose to play out in my mind. However, at the same time, there are so many routes that can be taken. To me, this “adventure” gives the Utes their most realistic shot at turning their offense around and winning the Pac-12 South. Seriously, so much of it has to do with just simplifying. Now, I fully trust the coaches and the players that are in place, I truly do. The BYE week, while agonizing for the fans, has come at the perfect time for a talented team to right the ship. We’ll see next Saturday, just how well they made use of their time.



