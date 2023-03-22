



Thomas Yassmin has been working over time since coming to the University of Utah by way of Sydney, Australia. The 6-foot-5, 251 pound tight end started having a breakout season in 2022 after injuries piled up, but his road to here has been anything but short or easy.

Having never played a down of American football, the former rugby player says he had to learn everything from the basics and up.

“Everything I had to learn was from ground zero,” said Yassmin. “Running routes, defenses, what a quick slant was — I didn’t know anything. Everything I’ve learned about the position has been over the past 4-5 years.”

Despite never playing the game, the opportunity and potential out of it was too good to pass up.

“I thought it would be a good opportunity to play a great sport and get a free education,” said Yassmin. “It’s an experience that most Australians don’t get, let alone Americans. A lot of people aspire to play D1 football.”

After a few years of patience, Yassmin received his opportunity starting when Brant Kuithe was lost for the season. Yassmin totaled 301 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 23.2 yards per catch. He credits part of his success to his ability to run after the catch. He says that was the most natural thing that translated to football from rugby.

“The coaches knew what my strengths were. I think being relatively new to the game and playing at this level; still a lot to learn.

I think they knew my strengths were getting the ball into my hands and they helped me achieve that,” he continued. “Most of my touchdowns were off the run, after the catch touchdowns — short yardages, and turning them into what I could.”

While he’s been proud of how far he’s come, he’s continued to grind it out in the offseason looking to make even more of an impact in his last year as a Ute.

“(I’m) definitely working on blocking. At the tight end position you’ve got to be an elite blocker especially if you want to go far with it,” said Yassmin. “Blocking is sort of a big focus for the offseason.”

Yassmin also knows what makes Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid so elite, and he wants to get to that level, as well.

“You look at guys like Dalton Kincaid and Brant making contested catches that’s another area I really want to work on. Going up and grabbing that ball; those are the two biggest ones,” said Yassmin. “The contested catches and blocking, putting my hand in the ground and asserting myself as a dominant blocker on the ground.”

Now that he’s no longer a secret, he’s gearing up to become a focal point of the passing game.

“I think Cam and I — what was handy about me getting shoveled in midseason — Cam and I were both on the scout team when we both got here and we became good friends when we first got here,” said Yassmin. “I think we kind of had that connection in the beginning and it was sort of easier to pick up where we left.”

Utah’s YAC-man is a secret no more, but good luck to opponents who try and stop him in the open field. They know what’s coming and he’s still a handful. Now with an offseason to prepare as a primary weapon for the Utah offense, the sky's the limit for Utah’s man from “down under.”



