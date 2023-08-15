



As one of the most welcomed surprises of the 2022 season, freshmen safety Sione Vaki became a staple of Utah’s defense seemingly overnight. Not only did he make an appearance in all 14 games, but he eventually started five and made big plays on big stages.

For the year, Vaki finished with an impressive 41 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three pass break-ups. During the Rose Bowl, Vaki led the team with season high with eight tackles.

Following such an impressive freshmen campaign, the young safety has been busy building on his game and preparing for a season with a lot of opportunity ahead.

“It feels good [being back on the field],” Vaki said. “We’re trying to come out here and be as physical as we can be as a defense.”

Exiting spring ball, Vaki was given a specific task by defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. While his individual play and ability to make stops consistently came naturally in year one, the young safety was instructed to work on his leadership before returning for fall camp.

“It’s to try and be more of a leader out here, be more vocal. Not try to be the hero on every play but just understanding that I am able to make plays, so being comfortable with my game,” Vaki shared.

In addition to his assignment from Coach Scalley, Vaki has also been busy working on his game and understands there are still areas he can improve upon. Given his natural skillset, it appears most of that work has been more technical and understanding the game better overall.

“Definitely man coverage, my footwork. Just being more patient off the ball, as well as my IQ, understanding down and distances, formations, things like that. Those are still coming along,” he said.

Alongside Cole Bishop, this may be one of the best Utah safety duos in recent history. Together, the two are lockdown defenders who’ve acclimated to the college level quickly and made big plays early on in their careers. Now leading the group, both guys have a lot of confidence in each other's abilities.

“We’re pretty confident in each other’s play and where our strengths are,” Vaki said. “As for me, I’m just following in Cole’s steps. With him being a veteran, and even from his freshman year, he knows the playbook very well so I am just trying to learn from him and take notes as well.”

Stepping into his second year with the program, Vaki understands the potential that lies ahead. A program three-peat into the setting sun of the Pac-12 couldn’t be sweeter as the Utes depart for the Big 12. However, like Vaki shared, it starts with week one against Florida.

“Obviously we are all focused on game one first, Florida coming down, so just trying to prepare for that as well as we can,” he added.



