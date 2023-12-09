2023 was a big year for Vaki, as the honors have flowed in since the end of the season: 2023 finalist for both Polynesian College Football Player of the Year and the Paul Hornung Award, Sports Illustrated All-America Second Team, Pac-12 All-Conference (Coaches First Team safety/all-purpose; AP Second Team safety).

The sophomore safety played in 26 games as a Ute with 17 starts. He also played a prominent role on the offense this season, seeing time at running back in seven games. Despite being a sophomore that has never redshirted, he’s eligible for the draft due to serving an LDS mission and being more than three years removed from high school.

After some drama of whether or not Sione Vaki might hit the transfer portal for a big pay day, Utah's hard hitting safety and plug-in running back for the 2023 season, declared for the NFL Draft on Friday evening.

When he wasn't roaming the middle of the field or pursuing opposing running backs for 51 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 3 PBUs, and an interception, Vaki made waves on the offense as a running back after a slew of injuries. On offense, Vaki recorded 42 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns, also catching 11 passes for 203 yards and three scores, including 53-yard touchdown receptions at USC and Washington. He stepped up and gave the offense a spark when they were floundering and needed it the most, and that’s something the program will always be grateful for.





Vaki's departure now means that Utah will have to replace both starting safeties for the 2024 season. If there is any position group that is poised to really step up to the challenge on defense, it typically is Morgan Scalley's safety group.





Both Bishop and Vaki are viewed as locked to get NFL Combine invites, where Vaki will likely be viewed as a freak during the testing. The 6-foot and 207 pounder bench presses 400 pounds, has recorded a 39 inch vertical, and has broad jumped 10-5.5 feet. All eyes will be on his 40, as he shown tremendous closing and breakaway speed on the field.





It’s another big defensive loss for Utah, but another feather in the cap of Scalley and his staff’s development track record.



