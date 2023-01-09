

The boys are running it back. The University of Utah will be looking to do what Stanford and Oregon failed to do before them: win three consecutive Pac-12 Championship games. They look to accomplish this with Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, Devaughn Vele and Thomas Yassmin all looking to complete the trilogy.

Cam Rising Rising’s return comes with a bit of mystery left to it, as he was injured at the start of the third quarter in the 2023 Rose Bowl. A healthy Rising will have an opportunity to break numerous Utah quarterback career records. He’s already cemented his status as one of the most valuable Utes of all-time. Now, he’ll look to further that legacy.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXTigJlzIHJ1biBpdCBiYWNrISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vZUFEZFpxbndBRSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VBRGRacW53QUU8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FtZXJvbiBSaXNpbmcgKEBjcmlzaW5nNykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jcmlzaW5nNy9zdGF0dXMvMTYxMjUx Mjg3MDEyMTc2NjkxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDks IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Rising: 79.1 PFF rating this year. 84.7 PFF rating last year (his best year). Stats from the past 2 years: 453/705 passing (64.2%) for 5527 yards (7.8 ypa) with 46 TD and 13 INT.



Brant Kuithe Like Rising, Kuithe will have an opportunity to break multiple Utah career records in 2023, as he looks to cement his status as the best receiving threat ever at Utah. His season was cut short due to a leg injury suffered in the fourth game of the season. He’s expected to be ready to go once the season rolls around.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlyZCB0aW1l4oCZcyB0aGUgY2hhcm0uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9ERTZmaE5idFIzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vREU2ZmhOYnRS MzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmFudCBrdWl0aGUgKEBCcmFudGt1aXRoZTE0 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyYW50a3VpdGhlMTQv c3RhdHVzLzE2MTI0NTQ2OTM5NzYwMjcxMzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+SmFudWFyeSA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Kuithe: 67.5 PFF rating this year, 84.1 rating in 2019 (his best year). For his career, he has 148 catches on 214 targets (69.2%) for 1,882 yards (12.7 ypc) with 16 TD and 16 drops.



Devaughn Vele The leader of Utah’s receivers group, Vele has eye-popping measurables and a ridiculously good catch radius. He initially considered leaving early due to his age. He was only a sophomore this last year, but he served a LDS mission, redshirted, and had the Covid year. With him returning, the race could be on to see if he or Kuithe can be Utah's first 1,000 yard receiver in over a decade when Dres Anderson had 1,002 in 2013.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QT1Y6IHlvdSBzZWUgYW5vdGhlciB5ZWFyIG9mIFV0YWggRm9vdGJh bGwgaW4geW91ciBmdXR1cmUg8J+RgDxicj48YnI+RGV2YXVnaG4gVmVsZSBp cyBjb21pbmcgYmFjayBmb3IgdGhlIDIwMjMgc2Vhc29uIPCfmYwgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2lwQ3FtVjdkQzUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9p cENxbVY3ZEM1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFV0YWggRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBVdGFo X0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1V0YWhf Rm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTI1MDgzNjQyMTQ1MjU5NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Vele: 70.1 PFF rating this year (his best year). Stats from the past 2 years: 78 catches on 138 targets (56.5%) for 1084 yards (13.9 ypc) with 6 TD and 6 drops.



Thomas Yassmin A man of mystery with jaw-dropping flashes of potential, Yassmin has been at Utah since 2019, but he was buried behind two of the best tight ends in college football: Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid. With only one catch to his name before the 2022 season, there were rumblings that he could start on most other Pac-12 teams. When he finally got his opportunity due to injuries, he made it immediately known that he was an opponent’s nightmare. The YAC-man had chunk-play touchdowns of 72, 60, 41 and 30 yards. After initially flirting with the idea of going back home to play Australian Rules Football, the increase in playing sold him on coming back to have a whole year as a featured guy.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgbGFzdCByaWRlIPCfq6EgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzBYOEx6czJwM0QiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wWDhMenMycDNEPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFRob21hcyBZYXNzbWluIChAVFlhc3NtaW4yMSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UWWFzc21pbjIxL3N0YXR1cy8xNjEy NTIxMDQwNDc5MTI5NjAzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkg OSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK