UteNation - Utah's Rising is Prepared for the Pressure





After a sense of stability at the quarterback position for the last three years, the University of Utah is entering the 2020 season no clear-cut starter. Three guys are battling it out for the starting role, two have similar skills sets, while one has been described by Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham as, “A different animal.”

Sophomore signal-caller Cameron Rising is a true dual-threat. He brings some continuity to the offense, after the graduation of three year starter, Tyler Huntley. Of course, that’s always ideal, but a team’s personnel and player strengths change on a yearly basis.

With that in mind, the Utes surprised college football last winter with the graduate transfer addition of South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley, a cerebral passer that sits in the pocket and just lets it rip. Those two have entered a three-way battle with senior Drew Lisk, who’s skill set is similar to Bentley’s.

For Rising, after transferring from Texas and being forced to sit out 2019, a healthy competition is key.

“How it comes down to it is, iron sharpens iron,” said Rising. “So, we’ve got Jake and Drew who are doing great things and it’s making me better. I’m trying to push them as well, just to make sure that we are all competing and to make sure that we give the team the best quarterback to make sure this team can win as many games as we can win, this year.”

Spend two minutes with Rising and it’s readily apparent that he’s the ultimate team player. He’s become the team’s ace-in-the-hole when it comes to recruits on visits, one of those being Bentley—someone he knew he’d be in direct competition with. That says something for a guy who was the talk of practices, last season. As the tail end of the season hit, word spread about the connection he had with a redshirting Britain Covey, and what those two were doing to the first team defense in practices.

“Those reps that I got against the ‘one’ defense and scout team were valuable and they have been serving me well up to this point,” he said. “I got to go against a lot of guys who are playing and doing some really good stuff on Sundays, so I tried to make sure those reps were taken advantage of. Now it’s just applying those to what we’ve got going on right now.”

By the time bowl practices hit, Rising was eligible and due to his production in practice, he was elevated to Huntley’s backup, as Jason Shelley moved to safety. It was an opportunity that Rising took full advantage of.

“It definitely opened my eyes up to seeing what it’s like to be with the two and even getting a few reps and some of the other things we do with the ones,” said Rising. “It just gave me valuable reps that I took advantage of at the time and hopefully it’s starting to show in fall camp.”

Aside from all his valuable practice reps, it was his gameday experiences that could give him the edge in the 2020 battle, or at the very least, give him a bright future. Since he wasn’t eligible due to transferring, Rising sat in the press box with Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig. Ute fans may recall that a similar situation happened in 2006 with an injured Brian Johnson and all he did was become one of the best quarterbacks in Utah history and is on the fast track to becoming a future college Head Coach.

What that means for Rising, we’re about to find out, but he knows just how valuable of an experience it was.

“That time that I spent up in that press box was very valuable. I got to see a whole different side of football that I’ve never really been able to see,” said Rising. “Hopefully I’m just able to continue to think how Coach (Ludwig) thinks, to keep this team moving forward.”

An early and abrupt shutdown to spring ball stunted the growth that the coaching staff was hoping to see out of Rising, be he took full advantage of the quarantine and lockdown, by getting guys to hop fences at California high schools to get some work in. From there, him and the guys in the Utah quarterback room, got needed work and study done with Zoom meetings.

The delay to the season did provide one bit of good news Rising—and every D1 athlete—as the 2020 season won’t count towards his eligibility. After transferring from Texas, he had lost a year because of previously redshirting.

“To have another year is a valuable thing, especially when you have a complex offense like this,” he admitted. “It’s great to be able to be in it as long as you can to learn the ins and outs, and just continue to improve each year. I’m glad that I get an extra to make sure I can be as best for this program as I can be.”

In interviews, Rising is a blend of respectful, confident, yet humble. He’s someone that everyone on the team gravitates to. It’s the perfect blend you need in a team leader. Asked about the pressure any of the quarterbacks should feel while competing for the job, he summed it up perfectly saying, “Pressure is something you feel when you’re not prepared.”

He strongly believes this 2020 group is prepared to defend the Pac-12 South title and shoot for more.

“You guys can see the roster we have. It is very deep. We have guys across the board that can make plays in the running back room, receivers, tight ends. Our O-Line is good,” said Rising. “The sky is the limit with this offense, honestly. Just having those weapons and having a great offensive coordinator like Coach (Ludwig), I feel like we’ll be put in positions to make sure that we’ll be in situations to win games.”

But what can everyone expect from the dual-threat that Whittingham calls, a different animal?

“I guess you’ll just have to see me play and you’ll be able to find out yourself,” said Rising, with clear confidence.

One thing is certain, whether Rising wins the job out of the gates or not, sooner or later everyone will get to witness a player that the program has been gushing about and a player that the Texas coaches once didn’t want to lose.



