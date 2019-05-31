News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-31 16:23:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Utah's Path to the Rose Bowl: Defensive Ends

Andrew Fronce • UteNation.com
@AFronceRivals
Senior Writer

One of the reasons why Utah’s defense is usually so dominant is thanks to outstanding play by their defensive line. Year after year, it’s difficult for opponents to run against the Utes, and the de...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}