Utah's Path to the Rose Bowl: Defensive Ends
One of the reasons why Utah’s defense is usually so dominant is thanks to outstanding play by their defensive line. Year after year, it’s difficult for opponents to run against the Utes, and the de...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news