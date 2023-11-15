Elliss leads all Power Five players in total sacks in 2023





HOUSTON, Texas – Utah Football defensive end Jonah Elliss has been named a finalist for the 2023 Lombardi Award, given annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.

Elliss is one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award, which is in its 50th year, marking Utah's first finalist for the prestigious award. All four finalists will be invited to a formal dinner and award ceremony on Dec. 6 in Houston, where the winner will be announced.

The Moscow, Idaho, native has received national praise all season, also being named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He was also a Midseason All-American, earning recognition from Sporting News, Associated Press, ESPN and The Athletic.

He currently ranks second in the FBS and first among Power Five players in total sacks this season, racking up 12.0 while also sitting in a tie for No. 5 nationally with 16.0 tackles for loss. His sack total is the most by a Ute since 2019 (Bradlee Anae, 13.0), tying him for seventh all-time in single-season sacks.

Along with his success in sacking the quarterback, he has produced 37 total tackles, also adding a forced fumble and three pass breakups. He has recorded a sack in four straight games and has come away with multiple tackles for loss five times this year.

Elliss had a breakout game this season against UCLA, earning Pac-12 Defensive Line Player of the Week and Walter Camp National Player of the Week for his performance against the Bruins. He finished with 10 tackles that included 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks with the latter being the most by a Pac-12 player since 2017.

The junior has played in 35 career games at Utah with 18 starts, including in all 10 games this year. He started his career with the Utes as a linebacker, switching to defensive end before the 2022 season.

Off the field, Elliss works hand-in-hand with an organization called "Sammy's Buddy Program", which pairs able-bodied students with differently able-bodies students as mentors. He also volunteers with his teammates at Children's Primary.



