The Washington Commanders selected offensive lineman Braeden Daniels with the 118th pick (Round 4, Pick 16) in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Commanders are getting an athletic and versatile lineman that can develop at either guard or tackle in the NFL, although he projects to play guard.

The Commanders are getting one of the most athletic lineman in this year’s draft in the fifth-year senior from Carrollton, TX. According to his Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) from the NFL Combine, Daniels earned an “Elite” composite speed grade, scoring above a 9.60 in the 40-yard dash, 20-yard split, and 10-yard split. He also earned “Great” grades for his Composite Explosion Grade (vertical and broad jump) and Composite Agility Grade (shuttle and 3-cone drill).





The 6-foot-4 Daniels was a cornerstone of the offensive line during his tenure at Utah, logging 43 starts in his 49 career games. As evidence of his effectiveness at multiple positions, Daniels earned All-Pac-12 Second Team honors in 2021 while starting 3 games at left guard and 11 at right tackle, then he was a All-Pac-12 First Teamer in 2022 while starting all 14 games at left tackle.