The University of Utah’s versatile leader of their offensive lineman Branden Daniels announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will forgo his final year of eligibility and begin preparation for the NFL Draft after receiving an invite to the combine.





The move has long been anticipated by the program, as Daniels has nothing left to prove at the college level.

The redshirt junior started all 14 games for Utah this season at left tackle, protecting Cam Rising’s blind side. Daniels earned All-Pac-12 first team honors and helped anchor a line that only allowed 1.07 sacks per game.

Daniels' time at Utah has been as a "do-everything" offensive lineman. The Carrollton, TX native brings experience at multiple positions along the offensive line that should be intriguing for NFL teams.

Over his Utah career, Daniels started all 42 games in three seasons — not counting the Covid year, when it derailed most of the Utah offensive line. He started 18 games at left guard, 14 games at left tackle, and 11 at right tackle.





Daniels’ PFF grades —

Daniels 2022: 966 snaps (all at LT). 71.6 overall, 78.7 pass blocking, 64.7 run blocking, 3 penalties.

Daniels 2021: 959 snaps (146 at LG; 816 at RT). 84.4 overall, 65.6 pass blocking, 89.1 run blocking, 4 penalties.

Daniels 2020: 134 snaps (all at LG). 79.4 overall, 57.6 pass blocking, 88.6 run blocking, 1 penalty.

Daniels 2019: 870 snaps (864 at LG; 6 at LT). 56.1 overall, 45.2 pass blocking, 59.7 run blocking, 7 penalties.



