Utah Lands St. John Bosco OL Talavou
In the late hours of Sunday night, the University of Utah received their first football commitment for the class of 2019. Marist Talavou, cousin to former Ute and NFLer, Kelly Talavou, decided to make the call earlier than initially expected.
The process was sped up after Talavou had been fielding questions about his recruitment and everything led back to the Utes, with no other team a close second.
“Me and my mom, we were both talking about it and how Utah left a great impression with me after coming back from the unofficial visit,” said Talavou. “After talking with my mom and thinking about it, we pretty much said I should commit because I don’t think there’s any other school out there that’s Utah. That’s why I decided to do it right now.”
It was a big win for the Utes offensive line coach, Jim Harding, and a dream come true for Marist. “It feels great,” he said. “I’m still shaking because everything I ever dreamed about is coming true, especially as a kid.”
Talavou held offers from Utah, Oregon, Oklahoma, Boston College, and Arizona State. Despite a solid list of early offers, he’ll most likely shut his recruitment down. “I’m not going to plan to take any official visits,” said Talavou, “Utah’s home.”
COMMITTED to The University of Utah! Go Utes!!🔴⚪️ #VikasLegacy pic.twitter.com/bAEYwZKwwo— Marist Talavou (@MaristTalavou68) June 11, 2018
Before letting the Utah coaches know, Marist first called Kelly, who thought it was just a regular phone call. “Once I told him was shocked,” said Marist. “It completely caught him off guard. He’s excited. He’s happy.
“Growing up as a kid—ever since my Uncle Kelly played at Utah—I’ve always dreamed about playing for Utah, one day. For me, committing is just something I always dreamed about as a little kid. It’s really great to know that all my dreams are coming true.”
Of course the family connection is a big deal, but there was a lot more that won Talavou over than just growing up and rooting for the Utes. One of the biggest keys? Jim Harding.
“The biggest thing was just getting a chance to talk with Coach Harding in person,” said Marist. “Getting the chance to talk with him 1-on-1 is what really got me to commit to Utah. Just everything about him says that this is someone I want to play for for the next four years of college.”
Marist called Harding just after he had hung up with Kelly, and Marist claimed that Harding too, was totally surprised to get the call earlier than anticipated.
With his commitment now out of the way, Talavou plans to get to work recruiting the kids in his region. Coming from a storied program like St. John Bosco, Utah can only hope that this commitment kicks their door wide open. One in particular to watch will be his teammate and running back, George Holani.
As Talavou prepares for his senior season, he’ll eagerly anticipate the day that he can finally throw on the drum n’ feather helmet. He has some big plans ahead for Ute Nation.
“I’m coming home,” he said. “I can’t wait to get to business and win some championships.”