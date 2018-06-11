In the late hours of Sunday night, the University of Utah received their first football commitment for the class of 2019. Marist Talavou, cousin to former Ute and NFLer, Kelly Talavou, decided to make the call earlier than initially expected.

The process was sped up after Talavou had been fielding questions about his recruitment and everything led back to the Utes, with no other team a close second.

“Me and my mom, we were both talking about it and how Utah left a great impression with me after coming back from the unofficial visit,” said Talavou. “After talking with my mom and thinking about it, we pretty much said I should commit because I don’t think there’s any other school out there that’s Utah. That’s why I decided to do it right now.”

It was a big win for the Utes offensive line coach, Jim Harding, and a dream come true for Marist. “It feels great,” he said. “I’m still shaking because everything I ever dreamed about is coming true, especially as a kid.”

Talavou held offers from Utah, Oregon, Oklahoma, Boston College, and Arizona State. Despite a solid list of early offers, he’ll most likely shut his recruitment down. “I’m not going to plan to take any official visits,” said Talavou, “Utah’s home.”



