Utah Football Hosts Successful 2022 Pro Day





The University of Utah football team held its 2022 Pro Day at the Eccles Field House today, 15 Utes had the opportunity to showcase their skills and abilities in front of 29 NFL teams in attendance. The Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals were the only teams not present.

Britain Covey completed all the drills, running an unofficial 4.43 40-yard dash plus proving his athleticism as a wide receiver through catching passes from former University of Utah quarterback Troy Williams. Size has always been a question on Covey’s abilities as a player but throughout his career here at Utah and here at the Pro Day he’s proving all his doubters wrong.

“As a player you want to show what makes you unique, there are lots of different versions of similar players and I feel I’m a unique type of player,” said Covey. “There are always concerns about size but as long as you bring something unique to the table, I think those concerns fade away.”

TJ Pledger also showed out, although the official time hasn't been released. When asked about his 40-yard dash he joked and said, he wasn’t sure what the time was, but he knew it was something fast. Last season with the Utes, the Oklahoma transfer rushed for 694 yards and six rushing touchdowns, proving he was a valuable option out of the backfield, but initially he wasn’t receiving much attention as an NFL prospect. With a last minute invite to the Senior Bowl, followed by today's Pro Day, he’s taking advantage of every opportunity and proving himself as a value draft prospect.

“I was able to show my speed, I feel like I answered their questions there. My agility, my route running, my catching out the back field and my explosiveness,” said Pledger. “I definitely put together a show.”

Devin Lloyd wasn’t a participant in the Pro Day but came out to show his teammates some love while they performed drills. The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year decided to sit this out after he felt he accomplished all he wanted at the Combine and that he proved all that he needed to in Indianapolis.

“What I did in season and at the combine, I felt that was enough to do what I wanted to do,” said Lloyd. “ I left with my degree, I left with my championship, I put myself in a better position to have more success in the draft this year.”

Nephi Sewell took the opportunity to help further his draft stock, coming back from a high ankle sprain during the season, he felt this was another opportunity like the Combine to help solidify his stock as a linebacker in the NFL.

“I definitely think it helped, helped the scouts see how I move,” said Sewell. “I was battling some injuries throughout the season, but I’m fully healthy now, so it feels good to just run around.”

Nick Ford was another lineman who was looking to improve his draft stock. Being a player who’s played all five positions on the offensive line he felt he’s shown what he can do at the college level, but he wants to prove he can do that on the professional level, too. Ford said he’s slimmed down a lot to help his mobility and speed, stating he now weighs in at 310 pounds, dropping 19 pounds of fat and gaining 8 pounds of muscle.

“You always have something to prove. The hay is never in the barn. My biggest thing was being able to move, to be able to jump, being able to bend,” said Ford. “I felt like I did all those very well. I felt I performed very well. For someone who is 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, it’s not common to be moving like that.”

The 2022 NFL Draft will run from Thursday April 28th through Saturday April 30th. There’s little doubt that Lloyd will be a first day selection, as for the rest of the guys, they’ve done everything within their power to live out their dreams at the next level.



