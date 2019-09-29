“Our secondary played much better. They wanted redemption because we didn’t play well back there last week. We know we’re better than that,” said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. “This week, they came out with purpose. Give credit to Coach Scalley and the defensive coaches on having a great game plan. Showed them some looks we haven’t showed before, but I’m sure they’ve seen them before. It worked and it was outstanding.”

The win was Utah’s first against the Cougars since 2012 and their seventh straight win at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Despite being down Zack Moss and Britain Covey, Washington State had no answer for Utah’s offense or defense. The Utes held them to 61 yards rushing, making it five straight game of keeping the opponent under 100 yards on the ground. Cougar quarterback Anthony Gordon threw for only 252 yards and one touchdown—his lowest total of the season—one week after tossing nine touchdowns and throwing for 570 yards.

With a chip on their shoulder and something to prove on a cold and rainy homecoming night, the University of Utah dominated the Washington State Cougars early and often, for a convincing 38-13 win.





Last week was an uncharacteristic performance for Jaylon Johnson and the Utes’ secondary, so they came with a point to prove.

“We knew what we were coming up against,” said Johnson. “He threw for nine touchdowns last week and we looked at it as an opportunity in the secondary and as a defense. We didn’t do anything too fancy, but went out there and executed the game plan like we always do.”

Johnson, himself, responded with his first interception of the 2019 season.

As good as the defense was, the offense was even better, and they were key to the defense’s success. “Our best defense tonight was our offense,” said Whittingham. “They kept moving the ball and moving the chains and making first downs. There was a lot of production out there and it was a team win.”

After getting dinged up against USC yet still nearly willing his team to a comeback win, Tyler Huntley continued his eye-opening senior season. He completed 21-30 attempts for 334 yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score. Huntley ended the rain-filled game with a 96.6 QBR.

After the game, Huntley was quick to acknowledge the steady play-calling of Andy Ludwig.

“He’s great at what he’s been doing,” said Huntley. “He has been around a long time and has great attention to detail and that’s what makes him great.”

As happy as Whittingham is with the return of Ludwig, he’s ecstatic over the play of his senior signal-caller.

“Tyler was outstanding again,” proclaimed Whittingham. “He’s playing by far his best football since he’s been a Ute and he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country in my opinion.”

Always one for a sound bite, Washington State head coach, Mike Leach, delivered the quote of the week after his squad’s frustrating performance.

“It’s difficult to say because you saw a pretty tough football team play a pretty soft football team,” Leach said. “And it’s difficult to say how tough Utah is because they had token resistance on both sides of the ball from us. We’re very soft. We get a lot of good press, we like to read it a lot. We like to pat ourselves on the back. But if we get any kind of resistance, we fold. What’s amazing about this is most of these guys were on this team last year and that was a tough team. Last year’s team was a tough team for us. Then all of the sudden they’re not tough. We’re fat, dumb and happy and entitled.”

Of course, as funny as that is, they ran into an angry Utes team that was ready to prove themselves and let out their frustrations from last week.

“Going into this week we worked our butts off and had a chip on our shoulder knowing what we’re capable of,” said Francis Bernard, who finished with an interception and game high 12 tackles. “We put the time in this week, and came out today and showed it.”



