



How sweet it is. The No. 2 seeded Utah Utes took on the No.10 seeded Princeton Tigers in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament. The Utes were tested by a scrappy Tigers defense, but ultimately pulled away in the end, 63-56. With the win, Utah moves on to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006 and third time in program history.

Here are the takeaways:





Defense was key to advancing

Utah jumped out with an early 20-12 lead by the end of the first period, shooting 67 percent from the field as the Tigers shot 33 percent. The defense continued to shut down the Tigers offensively by making it difficult to get the ball inside. Ultimately, Utah outscored them 32-18 in the paint for the game.

By the fourth period the Tigers trailed just 54-49 with under five minutes to play. With Princeton inching closer to a comeback, the Utes defense was able to hold the Tigers to 3-19 field goals during that final stretch. Princeton ramped up their pressure on defense, too, as Utah hit only 2-12 field goals during that same time, but they were able to get the Tigers into foul trouble. This helped keep Princeton at bay, as Utah hit 13-19 free throws in the final minutes.

Utah’s clutch defensive performance was needed as they also had large dry spells without a field goal. Utah held the Princeton Tigers to 20-72 for 27.8 percent field goals and 5-26 3-pointers.

“Everyone knows how good we are on offense, but if we can’t get stops, it doesn’t matter how good you are on offense,” said Kennady McQueen. “So that’s just been a key the whole past off-season and all this season – just getting better on defense.”





Princeton didn’t make a win easy

Utah jumped out to a strong early lead, but the momentum began to shift midway through the second period. Leading 32-19 with 4:05 to play, the Tigers cut the lead to six after defensive stops stalled the Utah offense..

Princeton continued on the Utes heels forcing five turnovers in the third period, alone, cutting Utah’s lead to 2 points with a little over a minute left in the third. Overall the Tigers scored 18 points off the Utes 20 turnovers.

“I think we finally clicked a little bit better defensively toward the end of the second quarter, and started really helping each other out, helping inside, doing a better job of containing,” said Princeton coach Carla Berube. “I thought they were getting to the rim on us a lot.”





Utah won with uncharacteristically ugly basketball

It wasn’t pretty, but the Utes found a way to win. The Tigers chipped away at Utah’s double-digit lead, reducing it to little as two points, but the Utes' determination to win never wavered.

Alissa Pili, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, battled her way to the rim against double and triple teams, finishing with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Jenna Johnson added another 15 points and six rebounds.

The Utes shooting would fall flat in the fourth only hitting 2-12 field goals and going an uncharacteristic 1-15 from the 3-point line for the game. Princeton is known for their tenacious defense, but it ultimately got them into foul trouble. The Utes hit 13-19 free throws in the deciding minutes and 28-37 overall.

Roberts said she had confidence in her players the entire time and never felt they wouldn’t win. Her faith in the squad was backed by the consistency of the team in tough situations throughout the season.

“They are a good team and tough as nails,” said Utah coach Lynne Roberts. “They are not going to – I said it in every timeout: they are not going to go away; they are not going to quit. You have to give them credit in that equation. I just thought we got a little sloppy. The turnovers I about lost my mind, I don’t know how many were just not smart decisions.”





Up next

The Utes will travel to Greenville, South Carolina, to face the No. 3 seeded LSU Tigers. A tough matchup awaits them, as the Tigers are 30-2 on the season. Game time is yet to be determined.

LSU is led by 6-foot-3 Angel Reese, who is averaging 23.7 points and 15.5 rebounds per game. Reese is coming off a jaw-dropping performance against Michigan, where she rallied 25 points, 24 rebounds, and six blocks in their 66-42 victory over the no. 6 seeded Wolverines.

Reese versus Pili will be must-see TV.



