UteNation - Utah Announces Future Football Series with Wisconsin

Utah Announces Future Football Series with Wisconsin

University of Utah
Press Release

Utes to play the Badgers in 2028, 2023


SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Football program has scheduled a future home-and-home football series with the University of Wisconsin for the 2028 and 2033 seasons.

The series will start in Madison, Wis., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028 followed by a game in Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2033.

The Utes and the Badgers have met three times in program history with Wisconsin holding a 2-1 edge in the all-time series. The last time the two teams met was in 1996 when Utah played Wisconsin in the Copper Bowl, falling 28-21. Wisconsin has never visited Salt Lake City; the other two games in the series took place in Madison (1961: L, 0-7; 1987: W, 31-28).

Utah's non-conference schedule for 2028 now includes Dixie State (Home, Aug. 31), BYU (Home, Sept. 9) and Wisconsin (Away, Sept. 16).

The Utes' series against Wisconsin is the fifth Power Five contract Utah has signed in recent years with series against Florida (2022, 2023), Baylor (2023, 2024), Arkansas (2026, 2029) and LSU (2031, 2032) also on the docket.


