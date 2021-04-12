UteNation - Utah Adds Proven Veteran Presence with UNLV Transfer Jenkins





The 6-foot-2 and 195 pound junior is a seasoned guard who is a dynamic scorer, tough defender and instant spark plug. He transferred to UNLV from South Dakota State where he was Summit League Freshman of the Year and then First-Team All-Summit League as a sophomore. He then transferred to UNLV and had to sit out, before averaging 14.8 points per game on 29.9% from the field and 40.9% on threes.

Depending on the talent that Smith and his staff can bring in, Jenkins should either slot instantly into the starting lineup or be a lethal sixth-man for the Utes. One thing is certain, the addition of longtime Utah assistant DeMarlo Slocum is already making an immediate impact as the Utes look for a quick rebuild in the Smith Era.

An additional benefit to the Jenkins commitment that might be overlooked is his leadership and his veteran status at the collegiate level. He prepped for one year at Wilson Senior HS in Tacoma before going to South Dakota State, then sat out one year after transferring to UNLV, he’ll be a 23 year-old junior when he hits the Huntsman Center court.

Jenkins is Smith’s second transfer addition, joining former Cincinnati guard Gabe Madsen. He’s also successfully re-recruited both Riley Battin and Lahat Thioune out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. He’ll now look to replace Timmy Allen, Jordan Kellier, Norbert Thelissen, Ian Martinez and Alfonso Plummer—all who have entered the transfer portal. Additionally, Mikael Jantunen is likely to stay back home in Finland.

Additionally, Smith is taking his time to find the right fit for his final open assistant position. They’d also benefit from adding a physical presence in the paint.



