UteNation - Updates on Honoring Utah’s Ty Jordan

JOIN THE CONVERSATION TODAY Premium Access Free trial until 01.29.21 Promo Code: UtesNSD Valid to 01.01.21



The tributes and show of support continue to roll in for the University of Utah’s Ty Jordan, as friends, family, fans, coaches, and teammates alike still struggle with the realization of the young blossoming star’s untimely passing. For some it may be too soon, for others, it’s a much-needed night. The Pac-12 Network will be showing Jordan’s best games from 2020, tonight starting at 7 PM MST.



In honor & memory of @Utah_Football's Ty Jordan, we will air several of his top performances on Wednesday, Dec. 30, beginning at 6 p PT / 7 p MT.



📺 Pac-12 Network

🗓️ Wednesday, Dec. 30

⏰ 6p PT | 7p MT



🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/yy4vmRQzir — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 29, 2020



If that’s something still too painful, and believe me it is for me, a challenge issued by Ute fans on Twitter might be not only a way to honor Jordan, but a way to work towards a healthy lifestyle before the 2021 season, as well. Ute fans have immediately embraced the 597 for Ty challenge, in which you run 597 miles for the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and former track star. This honors every yard he amassed on the ground in the shortened season. Here’s an initial link that has been created for the 597 for Ty challenge.



I want to thank everybody for the awesome support for running 597 miles for Ty by Sept 2, 2021. I just sat down to sift through all the mentions now. I invite anyone who wants to to join in the challenge to sign up. Run, Walk, Crawl, or whatever for 597 miles. Lets Honor #22 — 597ForTy (@capnwarfare) December 29, 2020



Also, to add the the endless amounts of tributes, the Valero Alamo Bowl, took a moment of silence during their game between the Colorado Buffaloes and Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night.



As we play tonight’s game, we're thinking about @utah_football and Ty Jordan's family. @texasfootball & @CUBuffsFootball link arms for a moment of silence before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/RquybYTbYj — 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝗔𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗼 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹 (@valeroalamobowl) December 30, 2020