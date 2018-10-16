Late Saturday night, the University of Utah received their fourth commitment from an offensive lineman for the class of 2019—and their first from the JuCo ranks—LaColby Tucker (Garden City CC, Kansas).

The 6-foot-9 290 pounder, chose the Utes over Southern Miss, but now with his commitment to the Pac-12 school—and the respect everyone has for Utah's offensive line coach, Jim Harding—it’s safe to expect that list to grow.

“It felt really good, because everything they have there, the environment, the people, the coaches, the players, and they have a lot of good stuff going on,” said Tucker. “One deciding factor to make me commit was the scenery. I’ve never been around mountains and I really thought it was amazing and really beautiful to be around that and it never gets old. My parents said the same thing, it was amazing to see the everyday life.”

During his visit, Tucker claims he felt no pressure from the staff.

“The coaches really didn’t talk about trying to make me commit,” said Tucker. “They talked more about life and more about academics than football. They are football coaches, but they weren’t like forcing me to commit. They talked a lot about life and academics and how they can help me. One thing that really got me is that a lot of schools say ‘we need somebody,’ anyone can be needed if a spot is needed to be filled. But, the coaches made me feel that they didn’t need me, but they wanted me. I just felt comfortable with that.”

Perhaps a first, when it comes to influencing a commitment for Utah, Tucker, was intrigued by the school’s new gaming program.

“There’s a huge sports gaming program there and you can get a degree in that, I thought that was really intriguing because I’m a gamer,” he said. “If I wasn’t playing sports I’d honestly probably be a gamer.”



