Tucker Talks Utah Commitment
Late Saturday night, the University of Utah received their fourth commitment from an offensive lineman for the class of 2019—and their first from the JuCo ranks—LaColby Tucker (Garden City CC, Kansas).
The 6-foot-9 290 pounder, chose the Utes over Southern Miss, but now with his commitment to the Pac-12 school—and the respect everyone has for Utah's offensive line coach, Jim Harding—it’s safe to expect that list to grow.
“It felt really good, because everything they have there, the environment, the people, the coaches, the players, and they have a lot of good stuff going on,” said Tucker. “One deciding factor to make me commit was the scenery. I’ve never been around mountains and I really thought it was amazing and really beautiful to be around that and it never gets old. My parents said the same thing, it was amazing to see the everyday life.”
During his visit, Tucker claims he felt no pressure from the staff.
“The coaches really didn’t talk about trying to make me commit,” said Tucker. “They talked more about life and more about academics than football. They are football coaches, but they weren’t like forcing me to commit. They talked a lot about life and academics and how they can help me. One thing that really got me is that a lot of schools say ‘we need somebody,’ anyone can be needed if a spot is needed to be filled. But, the coaches made me feel that they didn’t need me, but they wanted me. I just felt comfortable with that.”
Perhaps a first, when it comes to influencing a commitment for Utah, Tucker, was intrigued by the school’s new gaming program.
“There’s a huge sports gaming program there and you can get a degree in that, I thought that was really intriguing because I’m a gamer,” he said. “If I wasn’t playing sports I’d honestly probably be a gamer.”
Despite his commitment, Tucker says that for now he’d just like to soak in the whole recruiting process. “I’m still going talk to other schools but, I’m still committed to Utah,” he said. “I’m not just going to shut them all out right now. Everything is still open so other schools shouldn’t be scared to recruit me.”
Regardless of him not fully shutting it down, there’s another factor, in his decision-making process that school will have to consider.
“My parents said that they loved it and they said they were sold,” said Tucker. “Also, I just loved the atmosphere and the environment as well as the change of scenery.”
During his visit, Tucker was hosted by another recent JuCo addition to the Utes, defensive end Rex Jordan. They went to Top Golf and also ate frequently.
“Rex is a really good guy. He was real funny and was telling what the program could do for me and he was talking about how the O-line coach treats them like their son and is a dad away from home,” said Tucker. “He also talked a lot about the academics which I liked a lot. He helped me through the process by explaining things. I got to hear what the coaches were like when they coaches weren’t around. They had nothing but positive things to say about them. I could tell that they were all genuine with what they were saying and that helped me comfortable with the commitment at the end of my visit.”
Tucker will be a May graduate, so he might not necessarily sign in December. Until then, he has something he wants to say to the fans:
“Keep being consistent and packing up the house. I love the energy and God’s plan is in the works,” said Tucker. “Watch me go out there and be great and represent the Ute Nation. I love all of the fans and I appreciate the support I’ve been getting on Twitter lately.”