



The 2023 high school football season kicked off for most schools across the country last weekend, and several of the Utes incoming 2024 recruiting class were in action.

The Corner Canyon HS trio took a halftime lead against one of the nation's top high school football programs, Las Vegas's Bishop Gorman HS, but couldn't hold on in a high scoring 63-42 shootout loss.

Isaac Wilson had a solid game, throwing for 369 yards and 3 touchdowns, and running for another 3 touchdowns while rushing for 65 yards. On the season, Wilson is 40-71 passing for 838 yards, 7 touchdowns, and still has not thrown an interception. He also has 107 yards rushing and another 4 touchdowns on the ground.

Isaiah Garcia has been instrumental as a lead blocker for most of Wilson's rushing touchdowns.

Kash Dillon has not yet played this season, but his defense was needed against Bishop Gorman.

Lamar Radcliffe was the center of attention in Sacramento’s 43-33 loss to Rodriguez HS. According to local reports, "Rodriguez had been focused all summer on Sacramento's star running back Lamar Radcliffe. A picture of him had hung in the team's weight room." They were able to hold Radcliffe under 50 yards in the season opener.

In Las Vegas, David Washington's Arbor View HS lost 27-2 to California's Cajon High in a lightning shortened game. Only defensive stats were posted for his team.

Jeilani Davis and the nation's No. 1 high school program, Mater Dei, won their season opener 28-14 over Corona Centennial. Davis had 10 tackles, 8 solo, and 1 tackle-for-loss.

Kana'i Kekahuna-Lopes just joined California's St. John Bosco this season, and his first game came against his former Las Vegas Liberty High. St. John Bosco won the game 42-22. No individual stats have been made available.

High school games will begin this week in Arizona and Texas, so Hunter Andrews and Sammie Hunter will start their seasons this Friday.



