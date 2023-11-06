When RB Lamar Radcliffe was just a sophomore, he rumbled to an incredible 2,109 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns, helping the Sacramento Dragons to a 9-3 finish.





Expectations were about as high as they could be for his junior season, but on just his third carry of the new season he broke away for a touchdown and went down unexpectedly – without being hit. He had ruptured his ACL and MCL. Without their star running back, the Dragons went 2-8 that year.





After a long year of rehab and recovery, it took some time for Radcliffe to get back into his groove. By game three, he was back to breaking big runs and 100+ yard games.





It took his team a little longer, as Sacramento started the season 0-6. However, the Dragons snapped their losing streak with a 19-6 win over Del Campo late in September, and they haven’t lost a game since.





On Friday, in his first playoff game since the horrific injury, Radcliffe scored 3 touchdowns on 160 yards rushing as Sacramento blasted past Sierra, 52-20. Radcliffe has now run for 100 yards or more in eight straight full games played. The Dragons will continue their unexpected turnaround season against the #1 seed, 9-1 Escalon, this Friday.





In the Utah 6A Football Playoffs, Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson, Kash Dillon, and Ike Garcia remain on a collision course to eventually play American Fork’s Davis Andrews in the playoffs.





Wilson threw for 197 yards and 2 touchdowns in a playoff 35-21 win over Lone Peak, but it was his legs that helped carry the Chargers to victory. He had 21 carries for 204 yards and a touchdown.





Dillon was once again impactful on defense, with 3 tackles and a sack. He now has 7 sacks on the year.





Andrews had a 56-yard touchdown catch and a tackle in the Cavemen’s 42-14 playoff win over Bingham.





American Fork will play 10-2 Skyridge in the semifinals, and Corner Canyon will play 10-2 Lehi in the semifinals. If they both win, they'll play each other in the championship.





In Arizona, Sammie Hunter had 3 tackles and a sack in Chandler’s season finale 49-13 victory over Hamilton.





In Texas, Hunter Andrews was on a bye, but Magnolia will begin the playoffs on Friday against 7-3 Sterling.





In California, Jeilani Davis was on a bye, but Mater Dei will play 5-5 JSerra Catholic in the first round of the playoffs Friday.





Kana'i Kekahuna-Lopes was on a bye, but St. John Bosco will play 9-1 San Clemente in the playoffs Friday.





Like Corner Canyon and American Fork, if Davis’ Mater Dei and Kekahuna-Lopes’s St. John Bosco win out, they’ll also meet in the championship game in the CIF Division 1 Southern Section Football Playoffs. They played each other in October, where St. John Bosco won 28-0.



