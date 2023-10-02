



Jeilani Davis and Mater Dei High School remained red-hot last weekend, shutting out Servite 49-0. Davis recorded his 3rd interception of the season and added 3 tackles, helping the Monarchs stay undefeated.

For the second straight week, Hunter Andrews ran for more than 200 yards, rushing for 223 yards and 2 touchdowns, helping Magnolia to a 33-22 win over Friendswood.

Isaac Wilson’s accuracy was a little off last Friday, completing only half of his passes in a 49-7 lopsided victory over Copper Hills. He finished the game going 8/16 for 228 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also had 3 carries for 31 yards.

Wilson’s teammate, Kash Dillon, had 3 tackles and a sack in the win. He now has 2.5 sacks on the year.

Lamar Radcliffe and Sacramento High earned its first victory of the season, beating Del Campo 19-6. No individual stats were provided for this game.

Arizona’s Chandler Wolves remained undefeated after a 49-28 win over Casteel. Sammie Hunter had 3 tackles in the game.

Kana'i Kekahuna-Lopes and California's St. John Bosco came out of their bye week ready, trouncing Santa Margarita 42-7. Kekahuna-Lopes finished with 7 tackles.

And finally the new addition to the commitment list, American Fork HS’s Davis Andrews. The Cavemen faced Lone Peak HS and Andrews was dominant on both offense and defense. Offensively, Andrews had 3 receptions for 81 yards. Defensively he had 2 tackles and 1 interception. American Fork ran away with the victory, 31-10.



