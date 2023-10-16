



A lot of the attention for the Corner Canyon Trio coming to Utah next season has been centered on QB Isaac Wilson, but DE/TE Kash Dillon has been putting together an impressive senior season as well.

Dillon was making plays on both sides of the ball in last Friday’s 45-24 win over Herriman, collecting 2.5 sacks and 6 tackles defensively and 3 catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on offense. He now has 6 sacks this season.

Wilson also had another solid performance, going 18 of 26 for 301 yards passing with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also had 10 carries for 100 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

In Southern California, two of the Utes future defensive backs squared off in a battle of two of the top teams in the region, Jeilani Davis’s Mater Dei and Kana'i Kekahuna-Lopes’s St. John Bosco.

In the end, Kekahuna-Lopes earned bragging rights as St. John Bosco handed Mater Dei their first loss of the year, 28-0. Davis had 4 tackles in the game. No stats were provided for Kekahuna-Lopes.

Davis Andrews had a 35-yard touchdown catch to help American Fork knock off Skyridge 35-27. He also added 3 tackles.

Hunter Andrews didn’t have to play much in Magnolia’s 70-13 thrashing of Fort Bend Kempner. He had 5 carries for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns, and also had a 35-yard touchdown catch.

Lamar Radcliffe rushed for a touchdown as Sacramento shut out El Camino 36-0 for their second straight win after starting the season 0-6.

Sammie Hunter was on a bye this week.



