Sammie Hunter and Arizona’s Chandler Wolves rolled past Cesar Chavez 56-6 in their season opener. Hunter was a huge playmaker on special teams, with a 48-yard kick return and a 42-yard punt return for a touchdown.

It was another solid week for several members of the incoming 2024 Utah recruiting class.





The Corner Canyon trio were in another high scoring shootout this week, this time against Lone Peak. Isaac Wilson threw for 347 yards and six touchdowns and ran for another 150 yards on just 13 carries. Kash Dillon made his season debut, recording 2 catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers came away with a 51-36 victory.

The one downside out of Corner Canyon however, is that Wilson had to have bone fragments removed from his knee this week.

Lamar Radcliffe and Sacramento high suffered a heartbreaking 35-32 loss to Wood High. The Dragons led 32-21 early in the 4th quarter but gave up two late touchdowns to surrender the lead. Radcliffe finished with 13 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Jeilani Davis and the nation' s #1 high school program, Mater Dei, came to Utah last weekend to face the Bingham Miners. The Monarchs won easily, 48-14. No individual stats have been made available.

Kana'i Kekahuna-Lopes and California's St. John Bosco remained undefeated following a 20-7 win over St. Thomas Aquinas. No individual stats have been made available.

It was a solid season debut for Hunter Andrews, rushing for 96 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, however, Magnolia lost 35-13 to Klein Collins.



