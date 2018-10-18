After starting conference play with two losses, the University of Utah bounced back with two straight victories--most recently a 42-10 drubbing of the Arizona Wildcats. Now 2-2 in conference play, the Utes find themselves just a game behind USC (3-1 Pac-12) for the South division race, meaning that Utah controls their destiny the rest of the way. Win out, and they win the South. If they beat USC and lose to a team, say Oregon, they’ll need some help from the Trojans—or rather, the bottom-dwelling teams left on their schedule. I get that, it’s not just between USC and Utah, but it looks to be the way things could be trending.





Last Week’s Questions

Can the defense keep Arizona under 400 yards? - Yes

Arizona’s fate was sealed the moment Khalil Tate came out of the game in the first quarter, apparently aggravating his already injured ankles. Two quarterbacks later, Kevin Sumlin went to the son of his predecessor, Rhett Rodriguez, who led the Wildcats to a 318 yard night. Not too bad for a third-stringer, but nowhere close to the 445 average Arizona is used to.





Will a receiver not from Timpview HS have a breakout game? - Yes, from Hallandale HS

Hallandale HS had two alumni catch touchdown passes—Demari Simpkins reeled in a 68 yarder, and Tyler Huntley completed his football hat trick of a passing, running, and catching touchdown, thanks to a 58 yard reception from Britain Covey.

The 78 yard breakout game for Demari Simpkins was long overdue, and one that should give him confidence to compete with his edge we saw in fall camp. After Britain Covey’s 405 yards, Simpkins is tied for second on the team with Jaylen Dixon (170 yards) with Samson Nacua not far behind (167 yards).





Is this new functioning offense an anomaly or a trend? - The Utes are trending up

The Utes have now had back-to-back 40+ point games for the first time since the 2015 season. Granted, Stanford and Arizona were Bryce Love-less and Khalil Tate-less, but that shouldn’t discount the fact that Utah ran all over both of these teams’ defenses. The Utes have found an identity on offense—establish Zack Moss and the run game, pass around 20 times, and utilize those tight-bunch formations we’ve been seeing more of, because it simplifies things for the offensive line.





Bonus: How many yards can Zack Moss get? - a “measly” 68...

… on just 15 carries. It was important for Armand Shyne and TJ Green to get valuable reps and a couple series each and give Moss some rest.



