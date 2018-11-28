Eight straight victories over BYU and another senior University of Utah class that never lost to the Cougars, think about that for a second. It was a whirlwind of emotions in the 95th installment of the Holy War—the Utes were shut out in the first half for just the second time this season--the first being against NIU. Their first offensive touchdown didn’t come until a minute left in the third quarter, and yet they won by eight points after rattling off 28 unanswered points. Just an incredible comeback for the ages and the largest margin of a rivalry victory for the Utes since their 54-10 win. It’s incredible how this game is always down to the wire, year after year.

Now that the regular season is over, the Utes are dialed in on the Pac-12 Championship Game against Washington, this Friday. The Huskies have had Utah’s number since joining the Pac-12, winning all but one of the matchups, including the 21-7 game at Rice-Eccles Stadium earlier this year. Can the Utes not only win the conference, but punch a ticket to the Rose Bowl?





Last Week’s Questions

Can the Utes stay healthy (and free of targeting penalties) against BYU? - Yes

There’s never a truly clean football game in which no one acquires a few scrapes and bruises. Cody Barton was seen putting Julian Blackmon’s dislocated finger back into place before the next snap was played—this was before Blackmon’s pick six, as well. Samson Nacua was nursing his foot on the sidelines, only to find the end zone on a touchdown pass. So while the Utes are nursing some battle wounds, they escaped the BYU game free from serious injuries and importantly, from targeting suspensions.







At what point can the Utes put in the second team offense and defense? - Yeah, well, it wasn’t meant to be

From a purely statistical standpoint, this game shouldn’t have been as close as it was. Corbin Kaufusi played through a broken foot (and earned a lot of respect from Utah fans by doing so), BYU came out to a 20-0 lead and the Utah offense really didn’t spark until the fourth quarter.



So while it wasn’t coasting to victory as many expected, it may in fact help that the Utes were able to battle back from a large deficit and go into championship weekend with some momentum of both sides of the ball.





Will we see more of TJ Green and Devin Brumfield? - Yes and no

Devin Brumfield didn’t receive a carry against BYU, so that's TBD. However, TJ Green once again shined with eight carries for 45 yards. Green is positioning himself to be a premier feature in the Utah offense—if not by the rest of this season, for sure by 2019. Expect Green to continue to get even more touches against Washington.



