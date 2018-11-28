Three Burning Questions: Week 13
Eight straight victories over BYU and another senior University of Utah class that never lost to the Cougars, think about that for a second. It was a whirlwind of emotions in the 95th installment of the Holy War—the Utes were shut out in the first half for just the second time this season--the first being against NIU. Their first offensive touchdown didn’t come until a minute left in the third quarter, and yet they won by eight points after rattling off 28 unanswered points. Just an incredible comeback for the ages and the largest margin of a rivalry victory for the Utes since their 54-10 win. It’s incredible how this game is always down to the wire, year after year.
Now that the regular season is over, the Utes are dialed in on the Pac-12 Championship Game against Washington, this Friday. The Huskies have had Utah’s number since joining the Pac-12, winning all but one of the matchups, including the 21-7 game at Rice-Eccles Stadium earlier this year. Can the Utes not only win the conference, but punch a ticket to the Rose Bowl?
Last Week’s Questions
Can the Utes stay healthy (and free of targeting penalties) against BYU? - Yes
There’s never a truly clean football game in which no one acquires a few scrapes and bruises. Cody Barton was seen putting Julian Blackmon’s dislocated finger back into place before the next snap was played—this was before Blackmon’s pick six, as well. Samson Nacua was nursing his foot on the sidelines, only to find the end zone on a touchdown pass. So while the Utes are nursing some battle wounds, they escaped the BYU game free from serious injuries and importantly, from targeting suspensions.
At what point can the Utes put in the second team offense and defense? - Yeah, well, it wasn’t meant to be
From a purely statistical standpoint, this game shouldn’t have been as close as it was. Corbin Kaufusi played through a broken foot (and earned a lot of respect from Utah fans by doing so), BYU came out to a 20-0 lead and the Utah offense really didn’t spark until the fourth quarter.
So while it wasn’t coasting to victory as many expected, it may in fact help that the Utes were able to battle back from a large deficit and go into championship weekend with some momentum of both sides of the ball.
Will we see more of TJ Green and Devin Brumfield? - Yes and no
Devin Brumfield didn’t receive a carry against BYU, so that's TBD. However, TJ Green once again shined with eight carries for 45 yards. Green is positioning himself to be a premier feature in the Utah offense—if not by the rest of this season, for sure by 2019. Expect Green to continue to get even more touches against Washington.
This Week’s Questions
Will the Utes win the battle in the trenches on both sides of the ball?
Looking back at the September 15th game against the Huskies, a comforting sign is that the Utes actually played a good game in the trenches. The defensive line accounted for seven tackles for loss, a sack and an interception, and the offensive line opened up holes for a dinged up Zack Moss to run for over five yards per carry. The Utah offense couldn’t capitalize—especially in the red zone—but since then they've been much improved and found their “identity,” as the year has gone on.
Back in September, Utah stalled offensively, but played a sound defensive game. This championship will be decided by how well the big boys can push the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense.
Can the front seven contain Myles Gaskin and Jake Browning?
Myles Gaskin has been a thorn in Utah’s side throughout his career. He went off for 143 yards and a touchdown earlier this season—if the front seven stops him, they will stall this Washington offense.
Jake Browning has an unusual case of digressing as the years go on as the starting quarterback. He doesn’t have the firepower options at wide receiver he used to, and can be flustered and make mistakes. So far, he has just 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. To put in perspective, his sophomore year he accumulated 43 touchdowns with the same number of turnovers. Expect the Utah front seven to attack with creative blitzes early and often, to create pressure on Browning and give Gaskin little room to run.
What can we expect from the Utah backfield?
Jason Shelley has proven to be an exceptional quarterback, winning all three of his starts as the signal-caller for Utah, making crucial plays with his arm and legs. Most importantly, he hasn’t turned the ball over yet in those three starts. He’ll need to replicate some of the magic we’ve seen over the last three weeks for the Utes to stay competitive.
Also expect the Utes to throw in some trickery or try and confuse the Washington defense. Could we see some Britain Covey and TJ Green in some fly sweep motions, as well as some two back sets? It appears likely—Troy Taylor is notorious for getting his top playmakers the ball as often as possible. Now the question is, will it be enough for a trip to Pasadena?
