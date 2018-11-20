The 2018 University of Utah football team is the Pac-12 South Champions. This Utah team has done something no other Utes squad has done, by getting a berth to play in the Pac-12 Championship game against the victor of Washington and Washington State. Feels good, doesn’t it?

When Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss went down with injuries, the Utes appeared dead in the water. The bounce back and resilience of this team, especially from Jason Shelley and company, make this South title all the more enjoyable. Before the battle for the overall Pac-12 crown, the Utes will face-off against a 6-5 BYU squad to close out the regular season. Will it be eight wins in a row against the Cougars?





Last Week’s Questions

Will Jaylon Johnson line up against Laviska Shenault? - It was domination by committee

Colorado gained just 196 yards of offense, the least amount of yards a Utah team has given up as a member of the Pac-12. Just 34 of those were on the ground in the snow-covered field, and the 162 other yards were through the air. Laviska Shenault, Colorado’s offensive weapon, was “contained” to nine receptions for 64 yards—four receptions and 62 yards fewer than his season average before playing the Utes.

Shenault is a playmaker and at one point had an incredible one-handed grab to move the chains. Later in the game. Jaylon Johnson recorded his fourth interception of the season, with Shenault as the intended target. However, the Utah secondary was all over Shenault—Marquis Blair intercepted a ball and Julian Blackmon and Javelin Guidry covered him during the game, too. It was a stellar performance by the secondary.





Can the Utes convert drives into touchdowns? - As well can be with snowy conditions

Matt Gay proved to be mortal by missing a 55 yard field goal attempt--in the blistering cold--though he was money on his other three attempts, including a 51-yarder in the snow. The other 21 points came by way of two passing touchdowns by Shelley and a run by Armand Shyne. The Samson Nacua one-armed snag at the end of the endzone will go on the season highlight reel, and Shelley hit his high school teammate Jaylen Dixon in stride for a 61 yard touchdown. The Utah offense impressed amid the conditions, totaling 390 yards and 30 points.





Will Utah fans be looking into travel plans for Santa Clara? - Book ‘em!

Levi’s Stadium should be packed and chalk full of Utah fans on November 30th, being the Utes’ first conference championship game in the Pac-12. They’ll face off against the winner of Washington and Washington State. The Utes were a couple of game-altering plays away from defeating both, but they’ll probably want to face Washington State in the rematch.

If the Utes win against Washington State, they’ll go to the Rose Bowl. If they lose, the Cougars will have a fair shot of making the College Football Playoff, which means the next highest ranked Pac-12 school will get the Rose Bowl bid. If Washington is knocked out by Washington State and the Utes lose in the championship game, the Utes would be the ones most likely headed to the Rose Bowl. In either scenario, they’ll get their shot to go to the Granddaddy of Them All.

Still, let's just see them win it.





