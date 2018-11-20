Three Burning Questions: Week 12
The 2018 University of Utah football team is the Pac-12 South Champions. This Utah team has done something no other Utes squad has done, by getting a berth to play in the Pac-12 Championship game against the victor of Washington and Washington State. Feels good, doesn’t it?
When Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss went down with injuries, the Utes appeared dead in the water. The bounce back and resilience of this team, especially from Jason Shelley and company, make this South title all the more enjoyable. Before the battle for the overall Pac-12 crown, the Utes will face-off against a 6-5 BYU squad to close out the regular season. Will it be eight wins in a row against the Cougars?
Last Week’s Questions
Will Jaylon Johnson line up against Laviska Shenault? - It was domination by committee
Colorado gained just 196 yards of offense, the least amount of yards a Utah team has given up as a member of the Pac-12. Just 34 of those were on the ground in the snow-covered field, and the 162 other yards were through the air. Laviska Shenault, Colorado’s offensive weapon, was “contained” to nine receptions for 64 yards—four receptions and 62 yards fewer than his season average before playing the Utes.
Shenault is a playmaker and at one point had an incredible one-handed grab to move the chains. Later in the game. Jaylon Johnson recorded his fourth interception of the season, with Shenault as the intended target. However, the Utah secondary was all over Shenault—Marquis Blair intercepted a ball and Julian Blackmon and Javelin Guidry covered him during the game, too. It was a stellar performance by the secondary.
Can the Utes convert drives into touchdowns? - As well can be with snowy conditions
Matt Gay proved to be mortal by missing a 55 yard field goal attempt--in the blistering cold--though he was money on his other three attempts, including a 51-yarder in the snow. The other 21 points came by way of two passing touchdowns by Shelley and a run by Armand Shyne. The Samson Nacua one-armed snag at the end of the endzone will go on the season highlight reel, and Shelley hit his high school teammate Jaylen Dixon in stride for a 61 yard touchdown. The Utah offense impressed amid the conditions, totaling 390 yards and 30 points.
Will Utah fans be looking into travel plans for Santa Clara? - Book ‘em!
Levi’s Stadium should be packed and chalk full of Utah fans on November 30th, being the Utes’ first conference championship game in the Pac-12. They’ll face off against the winner of Washington and Washington State. The Utes were a couple of game-altering plays away from defeating both, but they’ll probably want to face Washington State in the rematch.
If the Utes win against Washington State, they’ll go to the Rose Bowl. If they lose, the Cougars will have a fair shot of making the College Football Playoff, which means the next highest ranked Pac-12 school will get the Rose Bowl bid. If Washington is knocked out by Washington State and the Utes lose in the championship game, the Utes would be the ones most likely headed to the Rose Bowl. In either scenario, they’ll get their shot to go to the Granddaddy of Them All.
Still, let's just see them win it.
This Week’s Questions
Can the Utes stay healthy (and free of targeting penalties) against BYU?
Chase Hansen’s targeting penalty in the first 10 minutes against Colorado was not only potentially damaging to the rest of the game, but his Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year campaign. That’s 50 minutes of football where he would’ve likely contributed heavily to the team’s 53 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks. Fortunately, Francis Bernard filled in at linebacker and led the team with 10 tackles and added three tackles for loss, to boot.
The Cougars will be coming into Rice-Eccles in what will be the biggest game of their season—yes, they beat then-ranked no. 5 Wisconsin, but now the Badgers have been knocked out of the Top 25 with four losses. The Utes are just trying to stay healthy for the following week. It will be tempting to keep guys like Jason Shelley out of harm's way, but they also want to put their best foot forward.
There’s no doubt that Kyle Whittingham will play his starters against Kalani Sitake’s team, but the Utes need to leave the team healthy and eligible—that includes no targeting penalties that would result in missing the first half of the conference championship game. Of course, a win would be nice, too.
At what point can the Utes put in the second team offense and defense?
It will be an emotional game, that much is a given. The Holy War always is, even when BYU is struggling on both sides of the ball and the Utes have Rose Bowl aspirations. By all accounts, this game shouldn’t be close. BYU is scoring 25.3 points per game, good for 95th in the nation. The Utes should be able to run on their porous front seven, and the skill positions heavily favor Utah. Utes blowouts are atypical in this series, but so are also close games. The Utes will want to do as much damage as they can early, so they can get their second-stringers in and improve to 9-3 on the year.
Will we see more of TJ Green and Devin Brumfield?
Armand Shyne got the start against Colorado, carrying the ball 17 times for 55 yards and a score. No Zack Moss numbers, but it was tough for him to get into the second level all game. In the second half, the Utes fared well going with speed on the outside. TJ Green had nine carries for 43 yards, and Britain Covey ran four times for 35 yards on jet sweeps. The speed on offense broke open the game, in the second half.
Then there’s Devin Brumfield. If he ceased to play the rest of the season, he’d preserve his redshirt year. However, with three more games on the slate, it’s likely that the running back will play to give his team the best shot possible to win games. Expect Brumfield to get a few more carries, especially against BYU. If he performs like our contacts close to the team suggest he can, the Utes might be unleashing another valuable weapon in these last three games.