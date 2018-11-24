It’s here. The Holy War. Utah vs. BYU. Church vs. State. Whatever you want to call it, the two teams will square off tonight at Rice-Eccles Stadium for this year’s in-state bragging rights. There’s a lot of history and plenty of old-fashioned dislike between these two teams, but lately, it hasn’t been much of a rivalry, as Utah has ripped off seven straight wins over the Cougars. Some of those games have been close, but in the end, the only thing that matters is the final score. With those wins, along with their Pac-12 membership, Utah has taken their place atop the pedestal and stands alone atop the in-state hierarchy of football programs.

Although they have done plenty of impressive things since joining their new conference, the Utes took their success to another level this year, finally winning their division in the Pac-12. Despite facing plenty of adversity along the way, the Utes pushed through and clinched the division title last weekend with a win and an ASU loss. Early season struggles on offense led to a 2-2 record throughout the first four games, but the Utes put things together and won six of their last seven, despite having to rely on backups at quarterback and running back in their final two conference games. Team captain Mitch Wishnowsky commented on what has allowed this team to push through those struggles and accomplish their goals.

“I knew we could do it,” he said. “We have great depth and we got a snippet of what Shelley could do at the beginning of the season so no one was really worried or anything like that. I think we all knew we could do it. Yeah it was a bit of adversity but we just worked through it. Every team every year faces some type of adversity. Zack Moss is a freak, but people forget how good Shyne is when he gets a lot of carries. Shyne was competing for the starting job a year ago so there was no real drop-off. Zack’s a freak like I said but Shyne is just as good. And Shelley has come in and he’s been composed. I think there was just a lot of belief, everyone knew he could do it.”

The Utes are certainly relishing their first Pac-12 South title, and are excited to represent the division in next week’s conference championship game. But, they’re staying focused and know that there’s one more game left to go before they start preparing for their rematch with Washington. Freshman wide receiver Jaylen Dixon summed the team’s attitude up perfectly, going into the rivalry game.

“It feels good, but we’re focusing on this week that’s coming up against BYU,” Dixon said. “It’s a big deal to be the first team here to win the South but we’re more focused on this game. There’s been so many teams here in the past that have gotten so close and to be the team that’s doing it, is a cool feeling. It’s not hard to not overlook this one at all. It’s always just about the next game. We’re just focused on this one right here. There’s a big game coming up next week but this is a big game too.”



