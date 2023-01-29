



The Runnin’ Utes traveled to Eugene on Saturday looking to break the Oregon curse. However, from start to finish, the Ducks controlled the tempo as Utah struggled offensively. The Ducks handed the Utes a 2022-23 regular season conference sweep, 68-56.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





Utah was ice-cold on offense

The Utes held a tight game with Oregon in the first seven minutes of the matchup, but that would be short lived as the Ducks began to pull away after a 3-point jumper by Quincy Guerrier gave them a 14-11 lead with 12:41 to play in the first half.

Oregon then went on a 16-3 run while Utah went without making a field goal during that stretch. They would cut the lead by seven after consecutive three-pointers by Lazar Stefanovic and Wilguens Exate in the second half, but that was the closest the Utes would get, trailing by as many as 16 points with 6:36 left to play in the game.

Stefanovic led the team with 14 points, and hit 4-8 from the perimeter. Branden Carlson finished the night with 13 points but was 2-14 from the floor and missed all six of his three-point attempts but was 9-10 from the line. Utah finished 16-57, shooting 28 percent from the field.





Utes could be in trouble without Madsen

Only a couple minutes in the first half, Gabe Madsen would land awkwardly on his leg after going up for a rebound. The Utes' second-leading scorer was sorely missed during the game as Utah fell flat offensively throughout the game.

The high-volume shooter was missed, as he can get hot and score in bunches.

After the game, Utah coach Craig Smith didn’t have an official update to give other than Madsen seemed to be doing okay in the locker room. They’ll evaluate the lower leg injury more this week and hope for good news, as the Utes can’t afford to be without a crucial rotation player.





Losing to Oregon is just what Utah basketball does

Oregon coach Dana Altman still owns Utah: the Ducks have won 11 straight and 23 of their last 25 against Utah.

That’s not a typo.

Oregon’s Jermaine Cousinard had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. Will Richardson had 12 points with two big 3-pointers that extended their comfortable lead. The Ducks finished 27-58, shooting 46.6%. They also outscored the Utes in the paint, 32-14.

The Ducks also dominated Utah on the glass, 41-32. Oregon actually committed more turnovers than Utah, 11 to 6. However, it was Utah’s ice-cold shooting destroyed any chance Utah had of breaking the long and dreadful curse against Altman and his squad.





Up Next

The Runnin’ Utes return home to face the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday, February 2nd at 6 PM MST on the Pac-12 Network. They’ll finish next weekend against the Cal Bears on Sunday, February 5th at 4 PM MST on ESPNU.



