The Runnin’ Utes lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in their final game of the Wooden Legacy Tournament, 79-54, taking sixth place in the tournament and finishing with one win and two losses. It's obviously early in the season, but this kind of play in the tournament, is not what the program expected.

Here are some takeaways from the from the tournament:





Sloppy offense leads to a 1-2 tournament record

For most of the first half of the Northwestern game, the game was sloppy, with both teams turning the ball over multiple times and struggling to get into a rhythm on offense. Utah committed 13 turnovers in the first half alone, many of which were unforced errors. Poor movement (both ball and player) leaves the Runnin’ Utes in late shot clock one-on-one battles that most on the team are not skilled enough to win right now. Poor shooting from three-point range in both losses stuck out, as Utah shot 27% against Hawaii and 31% against Northwestern. By contrast, the Utes hit 40% in their win over Grand Canyon. Utah’s weaknesses were exposed by the more athletic and experienced teams who dictated what the Utes could and couldn’t do on offense.





Where was the veteran leadership?

Coming into this season, Utah knew there would be growing pains with so many new faces on the squad. Returners Sedrick Barefield, Jayce Johnson, Donnie Tillman, and Parker Van Dyke will play a key role in how well this season plays out. There are a lot of new, athletic weapons on this team, but the four returners will need to take the lead for the mentality and composure, especially on the road. It is a small sample size, but this team will need their veterans to step up better than this tournament away from the Huntsman Center. Barefield and Van Dyke have each stepped up at various points in their careers, but their role as seniors will carry more weight as the season goes on. This young group needs a reassuring and calming presence.





The coaching staff is still figuring out who this team is

Some nagging injuries and playing with new pieces have forced this coaching staff to experiment with playing time a little bit more than it probably wanted, even this early in the season. Vante Hendrix played 18 minutes against Hawaii, but missed the final two games. Charles Jones, Jr. started against Hawaii, but only played 13 minutes that game and a handful of minutes in the following games. This version of the Runnin’ Utes has more versatility than some recent Krystkowiak teams, but the multiple options may be giving the staff too many unknowns to work with right now.

As we’ve mentioned, these growing pains could continue into conference play, but by then, the team should have enough time on the court together--and by then, we’ll really know what this team is.







What’s next



The Utes fall to 3-3 on the young season after Sunday’s loss and have a week to recover and prepare for Tulsa on Saturday, December 1st in the Jon M. Huntsman Center at 3 PM MT on the Pac-12 Network.



