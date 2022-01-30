Takeaways: Washington Outlasts Utah in Double-OT





The Runnin’ Utes and Washington Huskies battled back and forth on Saturday in a double-overtime thriller. Unfortunately for the Utes, their effort came up just short, falling to the Huskies 77-73 as they dropped their tenth straight game.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





A healthy Carlson is back in a groove

After missing five games due to an emergency appendectomy, Utah center Branden Carlson made his return against Washington State, and Utah head coach Craig Smith was conscious of his workload against the Cougars, as he eased him back into action. On Saturday, due to the indefinite suspension of Dusan Mahorcic and two overtimes, Carlson led all Utes with 18 points and 41 minutes played. He also pulled in seven rebounds.

The 10-game losing streak has been tough for anyone associated with Utah to stomach. There have been some positives like the emergence of freshmen Lazar Stefanovic and Gabe Madsen, but the Utes need their veteran leader if they want to win games. The fact Carlson played 41 minutes in his second game speaks not only to his importance, but the toughness and determination he displayed.

Saturday was perfect proof that the Utes need Carlson if they want to compete in the Pac-12, the remainder of the season.





A loss like this is an important learning experience

No loss should even be deemed okay. When a team is young and going through a difficult stretch, any positives are a good thing. That’s the current state of the Utes basketball program, but there were positives they could build off of in the game.

The matchup featured 12 lead changes and 14 ties. The Utes fought back late in the second to overcome an eight point deficit and actually take the lead before the end of regulation.

Additionally, it was a team effort, but someone like Lazar Stefanovic gained valuable experience as he found himself in a mixture of crucial plays both offensively and defensively. Some of that was good and some not so great, but Stefanovic was trusted as a go-to fixture of the team in crucial moments.

Stefanovic drilled a crucial three-pointer with just under two minutes in regulation, putting Utah up three at the time. A quick glance at his stat line will say that the freshman struggled, as he went 3-12 for nine points, committed five turnovers and fouled out in overtime. However, it was a learning experience and he’s better in the long run for being a key part of this game.





Utah had no answer for Washington’s Brown

Try as they might, the Utes couldn’t stop Terrell Brown Jr. The Pac-12’s leading scorer was 10-23 during the game for 30 points, and 9-14 from the foul line. He proved to be a difficult matchup, creating for others, hitting big shots, and getting the Utes in foul trouble.

It’s further proof that the overall guard spot for the Utes needs to improve drastically going into the 2022-23 season.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes travel home to host the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday at 7 PM MST. They’ll then face the Oregon Ducks on Saturday at a time to be determined. As bad as Utah has struggled this season, the Beavers have been worse, sporting a 3-15 record, and 1-7 currently in Pac-12 play. Of course, the Beavers one win in Pac-12 play was a 12-point victory against the Utes.



