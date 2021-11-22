



The no. 23 University of Utah football team is once again Pac-12 South champs, after they thoroughly manhandled the no. 3 Oregon Ducks. In what was billed as a heavyweight fight, the Ducks got popped in the mouth early and the game was all but over by halftime.

Here are the takeaways from the victory:





Whittingham – greatest coach in school history? UteNation believes so…

With the win on Saturday, Kyle Whittingham became the winningest head coach in school history with number 142. Whittingham passed Ike Armstrong, who coached the University of Utah from 1925 to 1949, spanning 25 seasons. Ironically enough, Whittingham earned win 142 on his 211th game, the same number of games that Armstrong coached. Naturally, the question becomes very direct: Is Kyle Whittingham the greatest head coach in Utah history? He has been the embodiment of longevity in an industry with notorious short leashes. Naysayers will look for holes in his career, but here are a few notes for considering Whittingham in his 17th season at the helm:

· 2nd longest tenured active FBS head coach (Kirk Ferentz at Iowa is in his 23rd season)

· Longest tenured Pac-12 head coach (David Shaw at Stanford is in his 11th season)

· 9th all-time in bowl wins at 11-3 for a win percentage of 78.5%

· Co-coached 2005 Fiesta Bowl win and head coach for 2009 Sugar Bowl win

· Winning season in 15 of 17 seasons

· Five seasons with 10 wins or more

· Twelve seasons with 8 wins or more

· 44 NFL draft picks since April 2006 NFL Draft (after first full season as head coach in 2005), 27 since 2012 NFL Draft (after first season in the Pac-12 in 2011).

Whittingham had this to say about it after the game, answering in humble Whittingham fashion:

"I'll keep deflecting because that's what I'm good at, but I just feel blessed. That's a lot of years and a lot of hard work, and a lot goes into that. With some other sports, you can pretty much do it all as the head coach. In football, it is impossible. You have to surround yourself with great people. Fortunately, we've been able to do that the last 17 years. I've had some outstanding assistant coaches come through here. The staff we have now is terrific and it starts with great players. We have recruited and developed so many of those guys who have come through here and contributed to this."