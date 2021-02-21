UteNation - Takeaways: Utes Lose Close One to Oregon





On Saturday night, the University of Utah fought valiantly in Eugene against the Oregon Ducks, but ultimately fell short in the final moments with costly turnovers. Oregon would go on to escape with a 67-64 win.

Here are the takeaways from the close loss:





Will the real Utah please stand up?

After an 18-point loss to Oregon State earlier in the week, this game was set up to be another blowout. Oregon has dominated the series over the past few years, especially at home where the Utes have won only one time in seven tries. The trip against the Oregon schools was a microcosm of the Utes' season —a loss (big or small) and a win or close loss to a school that looks much better on paper. Tonight was a much welcomed showing compared to the Oregon State game, but now after three losses in a row, it’s just another maddening head-scratcher of the Larry Krystkowiak era.





Playing two good halves is a real problem

Players execute, but adjustments fall on the coaches. At the start of the games, the Utes seem to usually have a great game plan devised by the coaches, but it falls apart when their opponents make adjustments. From there, the Utes typically have a tougher time countering. The loss at Oregon can’t really be blamed on that as it was a back and forth contest all night with 19 lead changes. However, this is a worthwhile issue to mention as the Utes are now 4-5 in Pac-12 play when they lead at halftime.

Utah committed nine of their 14 turnovers in the second half, once again highlighting the need for point guard Rylan Jones to get healthy. They also went 1-7 three-point land. After making 3-6 on threes in the first half, Alfonso Plummer was only 1-2 in the second as the Ducks did what they could to minimize his impact.





The progression of Branden Carlson

At the beginning of the season, rebounding and a tough presence in the paint were major question marks for this team. Branden Carlson was squarely in the middle of that conversation, as the center is generally one to lead those focuses. Whether fair or not to Carlson, two or three rebounds will not cut it. While he still struggles at times to pull down boards, he's scored in double digits on seven of the last nine games, and he's learned to use his height to his advantage to alter shots in the paint.

If Carlson can control the boards a little more to complement his now consistent scoring, he could become an automatic double-double machine. In fact, his game could really begin to consistently blossom if the Utes had a physical rebounding presence to team alongside Carlson which would allow him to fly around providing help defense and altering shots.





Turnover bug bites again

With just 44 seconds to go, the Utes pulled down a rebound and had a chance to win the game, down 64-65. Plummer went to drive left, but the ball slipped out of his hand and sailed out of bounds. Utah was granted another chance just a few moments later as a missed Oregon free throw with 25 seconds left gave Pelle Larsson a chance to drive, but he nearly lost it. Timmy Allen picked it up, but a rare double dribble call gave the ball back to the Ducks.

It’s debatable on whether that was even the right call against Allen, but in the end, it just added to all of the inexcusable errors. A night where four Utes scored 13 points or more came undone in two quick turnovers at the end of the game.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes end their road trip 1-3 against the Bay Area and Oregon schools. Utah now travels home to face the Southern California schools and Colorado before the Pac-12 tournament. There’s no word yet on if they’ll have any makeup games between they’re last scheduled game on February 27th and the start of the tournament on March 10th.



