The University of Utah kicked off their 2018 season with a bit of a rocky start on Thursday, as two turnovers quickly put them down to Weber State, 10-0. With that said, it was a defensive performance to remember and an offensive showing that, while could have been better, showed intriguing flashes of what could be to come. The Utes eventually escaped the in-state clash with a convincing 41-10 victory.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





There are some really good freshmen

One of the most encouraging things to come out of tonight’s victory was the amount of freshmen players that made significant contributions on both sides of the ball. On offense, names like Solomon Enis, Cole Fotheringham, Brant Kuithe, Jason Shelley, Jaylen Dixon, Nick Ford, and TJ Green all come to mind. Particularly impressive were Enis and Kuithe, both of whom had 29 yard receptions, with Kuithe’s going for a touchdown. On defense, Mika Tafua made his presence known early and looked impressive in his first college start. With Tafua looking so solid this early in his Ute career, there’s plenty of reason to be excited about his trajectory.

What does this mean for the Utes and why is it so encouraging? To have so many true and redshirt freshmen making plays is great to see, especially considering that many of them are backups. That depth will prove invaluable as the year goes on, as it’s nearly inevitable that at least a few starters will get dinged up and the Utes will need to rely on some of their younger players. If they can do that without seeing too much of a drop-off, it will bode well for their chances to contend for a Pac-12 South title.





Britain Covey doesn't miss a step

Was Britain Covey really away from football for two years? In Utah's opener against Weber State, he looked like his Freshman All-American self and arguably the no. 1 receiver already. He recorded six catches for 53 yards and another 64 yards rushing (although his 30 yard gain looked more like a forward pass) and had shiftiness that sends defenders playing on the back of their heels.

On a broken trick play, Covey was gearing up for a pass 7-8 yards in the backfield. Then Covey pulled a Covey and turned it into a gain of 28 yards. He's just too good at making people miss and changing speeds like a baseball pitcher to get opponents uneasy about what's coming at them.

The one negative was on special teams. A few times, you’d have hope he would have taken off instead of calling for a fair catches, but that can be chalked up to conservative first game jitters. His fumble wasn’t even his fault as Javelin Guidry collided with him—that would have been the end result for anyone.



