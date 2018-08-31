Takeaways: Utah vs. Weber State
The University of Utah kicked off their 2018 season with a bit of a rocky start on Thursday, as two turnovers quickly put them down to Weber State, 10-0. With that said, it was a defensive performance to remember and an offensive showing that, while could have been better, showed intriguing flashes of what could be to come. The Utes eventually escaped the in-state clash with a convincing 41-10 victory.
Here are the takeaways from the game:
There are some really good freshmen
One of the most encouraging things to come out of tonight’s victory was the amount of freshmen players that made significant contributions on both sides of the ball. On offense, names like Solomon Enis, Cole Fotheringham, Brant Kuithe, Jason Shelley, Jaylen Dixon, Nick Ford, and TJ Green all come to mind. Particularly impressive were Enis and Kuithe, both of whom had 29 yard receptions, with Kuithe’s going for a touchdown. On defense, Mika Tafua made his presence known early and looked impressive in his first college start. With Tafua looking so solid this early in his Ute career, there’s plenty of reason to be excited about his trajectory.
What does this mean for the Utes and why is it so encouraging? To have so many true and redshirt freshmen making plays is great to see, especially considering that many of them are backups. That depth will prove invaluable as the year goes on, as it’s nearly inevitable that at least a few starters will get dinged up and the Utes will need to rely on some of their younger players. If they can do that without seeing too much of a drop-off, it will bode well for their chances to contend for a Pac-12 South title.
Britain Covey doesn't miss a step
Was Britain Covey really away from football for two years? In Utah's opener against Weber State, he looked like his Freshman All-American self and arguably the no. 1 receiver already. He recorded six catches for 53 yards and another 64 yards rushing (although his 30 yard gain looked more like a forward pass) and had shiftiness that sends defenders playing on the back of their heels.
On a broken trick play, Covey was gearing up for a pass 7-8 yards in the backfield. Then Covey pulled a Covey and turned it into a gain of 28 yards. He's just too good at making people miss and changing speeds like a baseball pitcher to get opponents uneasy about what's coming at them.
The one negative was on special teams. A few times, you’d have hope he would have taken off instead of calling for a fair catches, but that can be chalked up to conservative first game jitters. His fumble wasn’t even his fault as Javelin Guidry collided with him—that would have been the end result for anyone.
Yeah, it was Weber State, but this defense is special
While the offense took awhile to find its footing, the Utah defense was exceptional from the beginning. The Weber State offense was held to just 61 total yards on 55 plays, averaging a paltry 1.1 yards per play. Even as it was put in tough situations early on and gave up 10 points in the first quarter, the defense pitched a shutout the final three quarters, as 61 yards is the lowest yardage total given up in over 60 years. Players flew to the ball on every play and it felt like they were playing extra men on the field as they suffocated the Wildcats. The only mark against the defense tonight is the lack of forced turnovers and sacks, but there were plenty of close opportunities. If tonight was a taste of what’s yet to come, this could be a very special season for the defense.
The receivers had their moments, but underperformed
One of the most anticipated performances of the offseason was that of the Ute’s receivers. With the return of Britain Covey—already covered above—as well as Siaosi Mariner and Demari Simpkins, there was a lot of hype around this position group. Unfortunately, they did not perform up to their expectations. The eye-opener was the amount of dropped balls in the first half—Samson Nacua, Mariner and Simpkins all dropped catchable balls tonight. Maybe it was due to the first game jitters or the velocity on Tyler Huntley’s passes, but the receiving corps was one of the weaknesses tonight.
One positive aspect about this receiving corp is the depth. 12 different players caught a ball tonight including three tight ends. Also, Solomon Enis proved that he is ready for elite competition after coming down with a deep ball and forcing a pass-interference call on another pass down the sideline. He didn’t crack the two-deep on the depth chart, but like Whittingham promised on Monday, he got the playing time he deserved.
The Utes still need to find a consistent burner who can create separation on the deep ball. They weren’t very physical on the outside and failed to get open against a great for FCS Weber State secondary. The talent and the depth are there, but come game time this group needs to help the Utah offense be as well-balanced as possible.
Win the Pac-12 South and Moss will be at least in the Heisman Trophy conversation
We’re not saying he’s be a finalist—a lot of things would have to go the Utes’ way—but a healthy Zack Moss is about to rack up insane numbers. He showed off two seldom-seem skill sets, last night: his receiving and his breakaway speed. Like the others, he initially struggled to get going, as the holes just weren’t there. After a couple series, his burst, vision, and punishing styled looked like the guy we expected to see.
With 15 carries and 150 yards, to go along with three receptions and 24 yards, as a lethal safety valve, he also scored a touchdown in each category. Sure it was Weber State, but he’s going to be around 150 yards a lot, in 2018.