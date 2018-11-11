When all looked lost for the University of Utah—let’s be honest, there was plenty of reason to be worried—the offense delivered their most gutsy performance of the season, beating the Oregon Ducks, 32-25. The win puts Utah one victory away from potentially knowing if they'll represent the South in the Pac-12 Championship Game. An Arizona State loss will be needed for that to happen, but the Sun Devils have two tough Pac-12 road games left to play.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





It was a total team effort

When a team loses its starting quarterback and starting running back within a week of each other, the results can be dismal. When a team loses both positions in November, it can deflate the final month of a season. Coming off a tough loss in Tempe, the Utes had to dig deep, with redshirt freshman Jason Shelley and oft-injured Armand Shyne stepping into the spotlight against the Oregon Ducks.

And what a sight it was.

After the wheels seemed to fall off the bus at Arizona State, Utah righted the ship with what AD Mark Harlan called a “gutsy win.” The offense all but found its groove again, gaining 262 yards in the air and 232 yards on the ground for a total of 494 yards. Credit Shelley and Shyne for fully embracing the “next man up” mentality and the whole team moving forward to take care of business. Even though the offense had to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns most of the afternoon, a record-setting day by Matt Gay made sure the Utes walked away with points when in range. The defense held a high-powered Ducks offense to well below their season average. While a couple miscues by the defense and special teams kept Oregon a little too close for comfort, the team locked in when they needed to win a hard fought game.

Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, but be sure to give credit to this coaching staff for getting the team ready after losing big to Arizona State and dealing with crucial injuries. A blow like that could have resulted in a second straight loss and missing out on a chance to clinch the Pac-12 South division, but the team and coaching staff has shown its resiliency all season, with this game being another example and keeping a Pac-12 Championship berth alive.





Shelley wasn’t perfect, but he was composed and dazzled

All eyes were on Jason Shelley tonight as he made his first start tonight at quarterback for the Utes. He finished the night 18-31 for 262 yards. Maybe the biggest stat of the night was that the Utah offense did not turn the ball over with Shelley at the reigns. The pressure and the expectations were high, but the Utes’ new starting quarterback did just enough to squeak out a win, against Oregon.

Shelley made plays on his feet to evade pressure and completed a couple passes downfield that kept drives alive. He also stayed poised in the pocket, delivering laser passes across the middle of the field. Now the big question is, what can he do for an encore and will it seal a spot in the Pac-12 title game?

Any questions on why he was the no. 2 quarterback, now? Job well done, Mr. Shelley.



