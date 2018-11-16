The Runnin’ Utes bounced back from their Monday night loss at Minnesota by soundly beating Mississippi Valley State at the Huntsman Center on Thursday, 98 to 63. The game was what it was expected to be--a Utes blowout--but it was a much needed confidence booster for some of the guys who had gotten off to slow starts, in the early part of the season.



Here are the takeaways from the game:





The guys can rain from three-point range

Five different Utes scored in double figures, led by Parker Van Dyke with 16 points off the bench, and all but two players scored. While it wasn’t a powerhouse program in Mississippi Valley State, it was good to see a variety of guys chip in. Not only was Utah able to get contributions from different players, but the Utes got hot from three-point land. Van Dyke and Charles Jones Jr. both made four three-pointers, as the team shot 17-36 (47.2%) from beyond the arc and tied the school record for most threes in a game.





There’s no place like home

Utah struggled in their first road test early in the week, but righted the ship in the Huntsman Center. The Utes still turned the ball over 10 times, but ball movement was great all game and they were active on defense all night. Even against the 2-3 zone, which has given Krystkowiak teams troubles in the past, Utah easily moved the ball to get the shots they wanted.

Probably the best example of the level of comfort came out of the four minute media timeout at the end of the first half. Leading 37-30, the Runnin’ Utes raced out of the timeout to a 15-0 run and finished the half on a 17-5 run to take command in the game and the team never looked back.





There are plenty of new weapons and dependable returners

Thursday night’s win was a great display of newcomers and veterans contributing on both ends of the floor. The four returners of Van Dyke, Donnie Tillman, Jayce Johnson, and Sedrick Barefield combined for a total of 40 points, 13 assists, 17 rebounds, four steals, two blocks, and only two turnovers. The rest of the team added 58 points, 10 assists, 27 rebounds, three blocks and eight turnovers. It was an early season game against an over-matched opponent, but it’s starting to become clear that not only are there a lot of new toys at this coaching staff’s disposal, but the veterans of this team are going to be the glue that keeps this team steady as they grow throughout the season.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes jump on a flight next week out to Fullerton for the Wooden Legacy Tournament to play against the University of Hawaii on Thursday night. The game tips off at 9:30 PM Mountain Time on ESPN2. The tournament also fields La Salle, Miami (Fl.), Northwestern, Fresno State, Seton Hall, and Grand Canyon.



