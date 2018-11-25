The Cougars definitely deserve credit. However, a loss is a loss and in the Holy War, that means it’s eight in a row and by the time they get their next opportunity, it’ll be over 3,600 days since their last rivalry victory.

For a large portion of the night, it looked as though it could be a former diehard Ute fan’s revenge tour. BYU quarterback, Zach Wilson, looked remarkable at times, but in the end his inexperience showed as he struggled right the ship--as Utah finally began clicking on all cylinders.

As for the BYU defense, Sitake and Ilaisa Tuiaki have taught them well, as the defensive line specially, plays with the toughness that all of their past Utes’ defensive lines did--just not the overall talent and depth.

You know, this takeaway is obviously easier to say after a victory, but the Cougars played their hearts out. Who knows when they’ll finally win another Holy War matchup, but it’ll happen. Kalani Sitake had his depleted team ready for battle and they took full advantage of the Utes lack of awareness on the first punt of the game. It’s insane to look at the stats and see that Matt Hadley had only 64 yards on 21 carries. Hadley did have the two touchdowns, but it seemed as though his early impact on the game, was much greater than his numbers.

The thing is, Utah can never take BYU lightly, because, by now, the Cougars need this game more than the Utes. The scary thing for the Cougars is though, that by now it seems like nearly everything will have to break their way when they finally beat the Utes. Last night, it nearly looked possible.

In the last 20:38, though, Utah gained 223 yards on just 33 plays while holding BYU to 44 on 19. This curious flurry in the final third completely overwhelmed BYU. The final effect was that of a cat toying with a mouse, but try telling THAT to a Ute fans’ blood pressure.

It wasn’t a tale of two halves so much as a tale of one-third. In the first 39:32 of the game clock, BYU outgained Utah 313-73 yards, including a dominant yards per play difference of 5.5 to 2.28.

The University of Utah defeated the Brigham Young Cougars on Saturday, 35-27. It was the Utes' eighth straight rivalry victory, running Whittingham’s overall Holy War record to 10-3. Yes, the Cougars were up 20-0 at the half. Yes the Utes scored 28 unanswered points. Yes, when you woke up this morning, all that stuff really happened. It really did. Ute fans and Cougar fans, alike, might need to get their blood pressure checked because what they witnessed, was one of the most remarkable comebacks in the history of these two programs.





The defense sparks the comeback

It began with Julian Blackmon’s pick-six a few minutes into the 3rd quarter, getting Utah on the board for the first time all night to spark a glimmer of hope, for Ute Nation. In the second half, the Utes’ defense held as the anchor for the comeback. The Cougars needed a short field for their only points, during that time period.

After opening the third quarter with the interception, here’s how the BYU offense did in the second half by possession: punt (three-and-out), touchdown, punt (three-and-out), punt, turnover on downs, and turnover on downs. Any plans for BYU to create their own blowout Holy War win were slammed shut in the second half, as the Utes’ offense gained steam.

After letting BYU determine the pace of the game in the first half, Utah held BYU to just over 100 yards in the second half and only three first downs. Utah’s defense only mustered up three sacks on the night, but came up big when it mattered, with a Leki Fotu sack to get the ball back that led to the go-ahead touchdown. Then, Bradlee Anae tacked on another at the end of the game. Chase Hansen was a run-stopping missile all night, finishing with 13 tackles and three for a loss, while Francis Bernard had his second solid game in a row, with eight tackles versus his former school.





Adversity is this Utes’ best friend and overcoming it, defines their season

One of the themes of this 2018 season is Utah responding well to adversity. It began with starting 0-2 in conference play. Then it continued with them almost losing the South after Huntley and Moss went down. Then it happened again on Saturday night, when the Utes were down 20-0 at halftime and came out on top. Obviously, these situations aren’t ideal for any team but Utah’s gutsy responses have been one of the highlights of this season. Utah came out flat and played with what seemed like minimal effort in the first half, but that’s a topic for another day. Utah’s stout defense, and the cool, calm, and collected play by Jason Shelley helped the Utes come back against BYU, in a game for the ages.

Kyle Whittingam admitted in the weekly presser that this team plays better when their backs are against the wall. It doesn’t make it fun for the fans, but Utah has responded well in every must-win situation. This says a lot about the coaching staff and the discipline this team has to stay focused. Saturday night against BYU, this was on display at it’s finest. Utah was outplayed and outcoached in the first half and the Cougars gave Utah everything they had, but it was not enough in the end. That’s the true mark of a championship caliber football team.





Mariner and Blackmon shake off trying seasons and come up clutch

Both Siaosi Mariner and Julian Blackmon were two Utes that came into 2018 with sky-high expectations. Mariner was the deep threat that Tyler Huntley needed, while Blackmon was a projected early-entry 1st round NFL draft pick. Fast-forward to game 12 and injuries derailed those expectations. Mariner entered the game with only 10 receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown, while Blackmon had yet to get an interception.

At this point in the season, no one would have fully expected those two to make game-changing plays--although, everyone would say that Blackmon was due. Blackmon, the corner from Layton, Utah, got the rally started with the big pick-six. Mariner set up the crucial go-ahead score late in the fourth as he broke away from his defender, finding daylight deep into Cougar territory.

Sure it hasn’t been the individual seasons that they both had hoped for, but their rivalry performances were huge and they have two more games on the season, to gain momentum heading into their senior years.





Jason Shelley is a Cool Customer

Down 20-0 and seemingly completely unable to move the ball on offense, Utah desperately needed someone to step up. Julian Blackmon had given Utah some confidence with his pick six early in the third quarter, and from there, it was the Jason Shelley show.

Shelley kept his composure throughout a brutal first half which ended with Utah having gained only 76 yards of total offense. The second half was a different story, as he completed 13-15 passes in the final two quarters of play, including a 10 yard touchdown toss to Samson Nacua, while also rushing for a 33 yard score to put the final nail in BYU's coffin. Shelley has been absolutely clutch for the Utes in the past three games, and undoubtedly has the Utah offense feeling confident as they begin preparations for the Pac-12 championship game.

Everything about the young signal-caller oozes total confidence and he has ice in his veins. Who would have thought that the Utes offense would have kept running so smooth after losing Huntley to his injury? Honestly, the entire program never had any doubt.



