



In what turned out to be an excellent college football game and a battle to the very end, the Utes yet again came out on the wrong side of a matchup with the Washington Huskies.

Despite leading at the half and completely dominating offensively, the wheels fell off in the second half and the No. 5 Huskies did just enough to hold off the Utes and effectively diminish any chance at a Pac-12 three-peat.

Here are the takeaways from Utah’s 35-28 loss against Washington:





King has become a welcome surprise

With a severely depleted tight end room, the Utes have been searching for solutions this season and sophomore Auburn transfer Landen King has answered the call.

Having made appearances in every game so far this season with multiple starts, King had accrued seven catches for 65 yards and three touchdowns before entering the matchup with Washington. With his 6-foot-5 frame, impressive catch radius, and physicality, King has been incredibly effective with his receptions and gotten better every week.

Last week he had 43 yards and a touchdown on four catches. Against the Huskies he got things started off for the offense with two catches for 20 yards and proceeded to set the offense up for a score.

King could be a special player and has the potential to be another great tight end to emerge from the program.





The coverage on Odunze wasn’t good

When a receiver is averaging 109 yards per game, a defense not only has to account for their presence but generally provide some extra help. That was not Utah’s strategy against Rome Odunze and it cost them dearly.

Nearly every time the ball was thrown his direction, Odunze cooked Utah for massive gains and multiple scores.

With an average of 37 yards per catch and a long of 44, Odunze was the obvious target downfield and the Utes refused to adjust. Nearly every reception was a one-on-one situation and Odunze was simply better. Michael Penix Jr. also delivered some ridiculous passes, but Odunze created just enough separation to bring them down and make a big play.

Of Penix’s 333 yards, Odunze accounted for 111. He also caught both touchdown passes. This was completely unacceptable and a big reason why Utah lost the football game.





Vaki is ridiculously good at football

Honestly, what can you even say about Sione Vaki at this point? For the last few weeks, he’s played on both sides of the football and excelled. Whether it's dropping ball carriers, knocking down passes, or scoring touchdowns, Vaki does it all.

In the first half alone, Vaki had 65 yards receiving, a touchdown, two tackles and a pulverizing pass break-up. He then followed it up in the second half with a 10 yard sack right out of the gate and a few more tackles on top of that.

Vaki is a phenomenal player and was a diamond in the rough that Utah was able to identify. Despite the overall outcome today, Vaki is just going to get better and it’ll be fun to track his progress as his career continues.





Vele demonstrated what he’s capable of

During a season of so much unknown and so many injuries to key players, Devaughn Vele has been unable to shine. However, against Washington, Vele was finally given the opportunities he deserved and he made the most of them.

For the day, Vele finished as the game’s leading receiver with 145 yards on five catches with a game-long of 68 yards.

Whether it was short routes or long routes, soft coverage or tight, Vele made things happen and was a critical component of the offensive success. For a guy who's dedicated so much of his time and efforts to this program over the last few years, hopefully he’s able to get his shot at the next level as he’s more than deserving of one.





Unlike Utah, Washington made the right adjustments

It was certainly a tale of two halves as the Utes finished the game with the same amount of points as they took into the locker room at the midway point.

After burning the Huskies for 307 total yards, 238 of which came through the air, Utah’s offense fell apart in the second half and couldn’t withstand the adjustments that Washington made.

Overall, Utah finished with just 76 total yards and zero points in the final 30 minutes. Washington’s defense shredded Utah’s offensive line, Barnes didn’t have anywhere near the time he did earlier in the first hal, the run game dried up completely and several mistakes were made.

Even after the gift of a blocked field goal, Utah just couldn’t do anything and thuss ealed their fate in the final Pac-12 Title race.



