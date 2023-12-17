



The Runnin’ Utes hosted UVU on Saturday afternoon for their third straight game against in-state opponents. Despite cruising in the end to a 76-62 victory, the game was anything but easy for Utah.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





Starters stuff the stat sheet despite tough battle

The overall game was much closer than the final score indicates, as UVU was the more physical team early on. Utah’s back up bigs, Keba Keita and Ben Carlson, did what they could to change that, but they ended up being saddled with foul trouble before each fouled out.

Because of this, Brandon Carlson and Lawson Lovering play nearly five more minutes than they typically average. Brandon Carlson responded with 26 points and seven rebounds, on 10-16 shooting and 3-4 from deep. Lovering filled the stat sheet with eight points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, and four assists.

Rollie Worster and Gabe Madsen each ended up with 13 points, as Worster was everywhere once again, adding nine assists and five rebounds. Worster did, however, struggle with four turnovers.

Despite Keita’s foul trouble, he made his presence known, going 4-4 from the field for nine points in just over 10 minutes. While him fouling out wasn’t ideal, he brought an air of toughness and physicality that the team was able to feed off of.





Playing down to their competition

An alarming trend could be developing over the last two weeks: the Runnin’ Utes have had two close games against teams that have a combined 9-12 record. Don’t let the 14-point victory fool you, Utah was only up by five with 2:43 left to play. UVU started the game strong and led by as many as eight points with 13:28 remaining in the first half.

It could be something, or it could be nothing. It’s just never ideal to struggle against teams you should crush. Utah can’t afford to have games like this once conference play hits.





Smith being cleared will be crucial to success

December has been a roller coaster for Utah point guard Deivon Smith. On December 4th he was officially denied his transfer waiver. Then just this week it was ruled that players in his shoes could temporarily play without jeopardizing eligibility, to then playing at their own risk. Luckily for Smith, a final ruling was made on that before the Utes tipped off on Saturday, clearing the way for him to play the remainder of the season.

In just over 11 minutes of action, Smith was understandably rusty, but he also showed glimpses of his playing-making abilities. For the game he went 0-2 from the field with two assists and one steal, but it was still viewed as an overall positive that Utah has added someone who they expected to be a vital piece to their 2023-24 puzzle.

After the game, Smith talked about how stressful it had been recently.

“Honestly, it’s been all over, a lot of ups and downs of course, but just today in the moment, it was just a great moment to be on my team,” he admitted. “I had great support from the coaching staff, players, and it just felt great to be out there.”





Up next

The Utes have one tune-up game remaining before they start their final season of Pac-12 play. Utah is set to host the Bellarmine Knights on Wednesday December 20th. Newer to Division I, the Knights won the Division II Basketball Championship back in 2011. As expected, they’re struggling with the move up in divisions and are 4-8 on the season.

Utah will then be off for the Christmas break before hosting 8-2 Washington State on December 29th.



