Takeaways: Utah at Arizona State
The University of Utah suffered a devastating loss in more ways than one on Saturday afternoon. The Utes fell to Arizona State 38-20 in Tempe, taking a serious blow to their hopes of winning a division title. The other, and more serious loss, was that of Tyler Huntley, who suffered a broken collarbone while taking a sack, likely ending his season. While all hope is not lost, the Utes will need to make serious adjustments to their offensive game to play to the strengths of Jason Shelley, who will make his first career start next Saturday against Oregon.
Here are the takeaways from Saturday's game.
Moss Will be Moss
Looking back at the positives of last night, one which stands out was the performance of junior running back Zack Moss. He finished the night with 18 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown, reaching the 1000+ yard mark for the season. Once again, the opposing defense was trying to find ways to stop Moss all day. With the inconsistency in the passing game, the whole offense struggled to find it’s identity and a couple turnovers cost ended up being one of the difference makers for the Utes in Saturday’s loss. The Utes arguably should have leaned more heavily on Moss, especially after Huntley was lost to an injury, but hindsight is 20-20.
It is likely that Moss only has a couple games in a Utah uniform so Ute fans need to enjoy every last chance to see him in the red and white.
Moss is now the third running back in school history to have two 1,000 yard seasons. With three games to go, a healthy Moss, should break John White’s single-season rushing record of 1,519 yards.
The defense finally slips
It was a game when nothing seemed to go right for the Utes. While the offense was improved over the 4-0 run in October, the defense remained the backbone of this team. On Saturday afternoon in Tempe, the foundation of Utah Football cracked a little.
There must be something in the water at Arizona State, because they have long been a thorn in Utah's side during the Pac-12 era. The defense allowed 536 total yards, 285 in the air and 251 on the ground. Manny Wilkins completed 79% of his passes for 3 touchdowns and a QBR of 88.3. One-time Utah recruit Eno Benjamin ran for 175 yards, averaging 6.5 yards with 2 touchdowns. N'Keal Harry made the Utah secondary look stuck in the mud as he caught 9 passes for 161 yards and all throwing 3 touchdowns. Whatever Arizona State wanted to do, they did it.
Arizona State's scheme forced Utah to play more zone than normal, plus losing safety Phillip Afia to a targeting call in the first half kept the defense on their heels. Even as Marquise Blair returned from his first half suspension, momentum was fully on the Homecoming team's side. Missed tackles and a failure to register any pressure on Wilkins left the normally stout Utah defense in the Sun Devil desert dust.
Crazy Plays Changed the Landscape Early
When you lose an 80% game like this, there are bound to be a lot of crazy plays. This game was no exception- muffed punt, injured QB, and one that truly stood out- a classic Huntley-slips-the-sack dime to Jaylen Dixon at the goal line. Except this time, the usually sure handed Dixon bobbled the catch right into the arms of the Arizona DB. That INT would be returned about 50 yards- all told about a ten point swing in expected points in one play. Utah was playing from behind after that and never got their rhythm back.
Huntley's Injury Makes the Future Murky
Tyler Huntley was lost for the year with a broken collarbone, and without him, Utah’s chances at finally winning the south division look considerably more dim. Utah’s depth at quarterback is suddenly non-existent, thanks to Jack Tuttle’s decision to transfer. Keeping Jason Shelley healthy will be of the utmost importance if Utah wants to have any chance of winning its final two conference games.
Fortunately, Utah’s best playmaker is still healthy, and the game plans from here on out should be to rely heavily on Zack Moss with just enough quarterback run and passing sprinkled in to keep an oppposing defense honest. Unfortunately, Utah’s remaining opponents will know that and likely put their focus on stopping the run and making the Utes a one-dimensional team. It will be interesting to see how the final two weeks of conference play shake out. The Utes are relatively healthy at every other position, but Troy Taylor and Jim Harding may have to get a little creative if they are to field a dangerous, dynamic offense after losing Huntley.
The South is wide open
While Utah is still technically in first place in the South at 4-3 in conference play, the Sun Devils own the head to head in the loss column, at 3-3. If the Utes can manage to win the next two games against Oregon and Colorado, they'll need some help from UCLA, Oregon and Arizona in order to give Arizona State one more loss. If the Utes go 1-1 over the next two games, then the South would likely end up in Arizona, Arizona State or USC's hands.
The faith to win the last two conference games is understandably uneasy with Huntley going down. However, Jason Shelley is a capable back and just needs confidence—and a week with the ones—to hit his receivers and develop a rhythm. Let's hope Shelley can put together sustained drives, and that his offensive line protects the freshman quarterback. It’ll be interesting to see what tweak, if any, will be made going forward.