The University of Utah suffered a devastating loss in more ways than one on Saturday afternoon. The Utes fell to Arizona State 38-20 in Tempe, taking a serious blow to their hopes of winning a division title. The other, and more serious loss, was that of Tyler Huntley, who suffered a broken collarbone while taking a sack, likely ending his season. While all hope is not lost, the Utes will need to make serious adjustments to their offensive game to play to the strengths of Jason Shelley, who will make his first career start next Saturday against Oregon.

Here are the takeaways from Saturday's game.





Moss Will be Moss

Looking back at the positives of last night, one which stands out was the performance of junior running back Zack Moss. He finished the night with 18 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown, reaching the 1000+ yard mark for the season. Once again, the opposing defense was trying to find ways to stop Moss all day. With the inconsistency in the passing game, the whole offense struggled to find it’s identity and a couple turnovers cost ended up being one of the difference makers for the Utes in Saturday’s loss. The Utes arguably should have leaned more heavily on Moss, especially after Huntley was lost to an injury, but hindsight is 20-20.

It is likely that Moss only has a couple games in a Utah uniform so Ute fans need to enjoy every last chance to see him in the red and white.

Moss is now the third running back in school history to have two 1,000 yard seasons. With three games to go, a healthy Moss, should break John White’s single-season rushing record of 1,519 yards.





The defense finally slips

It was a game when nothing seemed to go right for the Utes. While the offense was improved over the 4-0 run in October, the defense remained the backbone of this team. On Saturday afternoon in Tempe, the foundation of Utah Football cracked a little.

There must be something in the water at Arizona State, because they have long been a thorn in Utah's side during the Pac-12 era. The defense allowed 536 total yards, 285 in the air and 251 on the ground. Manny Wilkins completed 79% of his passes for 3 touchdowns and a QBR of 88.3. One-time Utah recruit Eno Benjamin ran for 175 yards, averaging 6.5 yards with 2 touchdowns. N'Keal Harry made the Utah secondary look stuck in the mud as he caught 9 passes for 161 yards and all throwing 3 touchdowns. Whatever Arizona State wanted to do, they did it.

Arizona State's scheme forced Utah to play more zone than normal, plus losing safety Phillip Afia to a targeting call in the first half kept the defense on their heels. Even as Marquise Blair returned from his first half suspension, momentum was fully on the Homecoming team's side. Missed tackles and a failure to register any pressure on Wilkins left the normally stout Utah defense in the Sun Devil desert dust.



