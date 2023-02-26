



The Runnin’ Utes never could get things going on Senior Night, falling to the USC Trojans 62-49. The offense never got into a rhythm as they suffered their fourth straight loss.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





Senior night didn’t produce a standout

Branden Carlson, Marco Anthony, Bostyn Holt and Jaxon Brenchley were all honored before the game, and the Utes were looking to send them all out as winners on Senior Night. Unfortunately, the collective group shot 10-38 from the field, with Carlson shooting 2-10 and Anthony shooting 1-8 in the first half.

Walk-on Eli Ballstaedt was also honored, but didn’t dress.

“A great teammate is when it’s not all about you and all five of those guys are like that,” said Smith.





Utah is beat up at the worst time

All players have significant bumps and bruises late in the season, but Utah is especially dinged up right now. According to Utah coach Craig Smith, there’s some uncertainty of whether Rollie Worster and Gabe Madsen will be back before the end of the season. Madsen is their most reliable three-point threat and Worster is rock solid as a floor general and defender.

Their replacements have had up and down moments, but the lack of depth for Utah has been glaring. With Madsen out, Lazar Stefanovic has stepped into the starting lineup, taking away Utah’s best player off the bench. On Saturday, he was held to seven points as he only attempted five shots due a solid USC defensive effort. Worster has been replaced as a starter by Will Exacte Jr., but he’s struggled with a 1-10 shooting slump since filling in.

Luckily for Utah, Mike Saunders Jr. has been a bright spot off the bench. After scoring his career high (25 points) against UCLA, he was held to eight against the Trojans.

What should give the most cause for concern is that Smith mentioned in the postgame that Anthony and Branden Carlson are fighting through various injuries.

“Those two guys are really beat up right now. I mean there’s a lot that’s on those two guys, specifically — their plate,” said Smith.





USC was elite defensively and strong behind the arc

Utah struggled shooting 34.3% from the field and 18.2% from three-point range, but plenty of credit should go to the USC defense. They also capitalized off of 10 Utah turnovers for a 18-5 point off of turnovers advantage.

Time and time again, Utah has struggled against fast and athletic teams. Saturday night was no different.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes close out their 2022-23 regular season next Saturday on the road against Colorado at 3:30PM. With the last two losses, Utah is out of the running for a first round Pac-12 tournament bye.

With extra time to prepare, it’s also time for valuable rest.

“We’ll see what we do this week,” said Smith. “We might have to hold a couple guys out of practice just to get their legs back. I think it’s pretty obvious to see with a couple of those guys that they’re just shredded physically.”



