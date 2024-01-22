On Sunday, the Oregon Ducks came into Salt Lake City in sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 standings. For the second game in a row, the Runnin’ Utes were down two starters. In the end, Utah prevailed in an instant classic that kept the fans at the edge of their seats from start to finish. The Utes snapped an 11-game skid against the Ducks and maintained their undefeated record at home for the 2023-24 season.

Here are the takeaways from the thrilling 80-77 victory:





Deivon Smith is the straw that stirs the drink

I’m not calling for a lineup change when Rollie Worster is back healthy. There are a lot of fine details to the game that Worster does that allows the offense to run smoothly. Game-in and game-out, he quietly has solid stat lines.

However, Deivon Smith is exactly what the team has been missing the last few years. He’s a dynamic and explosive guard that is tough for opponents to exploit, and he can make plays when it seems like nothing is there.

On Sunday, Smith delivered when Utah needed him the most. They were in the midst of that 11-game losing streak against Oregon because the Ducks were far superior to Utah athletically. This time however, Utah had a guard and primary ball handler that they could counter with. In the closing minutes, Smith went on a 9-0 run by himself, on the way to a near triple-double. He finished with 24 points, nine assists, and nine rebounds.

So what’s the answer if and when Worster comes back? Worster hasn’t done anything to lose his job. Smith has done everything he can to show that he’s a vital piece to this team. Therefore, it’s likely Smith plays a key sixth man role with steadily increasing minutes. Unquestionably, it’s a good problem to have.





It was an intense game of runs

The Utes and Ducks saw 15 lead changes on Sunday and nine ties. Neither team ever led by more than six points. Utah took the lead off of the second of back-to-back three-pointers from Smith at the 3:40 mark. Despite the lead, it never got comfortable until up to the closing seconds, as the Ducks kept it mostly within a possession game.

The Utes held the lead for 20:31 seconds, while Oregon had it for 13:55. It was about as intense of a game as the Huntsman Center has seen in quite a while for meaningful basketball.





Utah can win without big games from stars

The Utes had five players in double-figures. Along with Smith, Bajema finished with 13, while Keita and both Ben and Branden Carlson all finished with 12. Branden Carlson and Gabe Madsen (seven points) were held in check for most of the game. For the first time in what feels like years, Utah has a solid supporting cast that can pick up the slack, keeping Utah in most ball games.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes travel to Washington State on Wednesday to face a Cougar squad that is one game behind them in the Pac-12 standings. They’ll then travel to Seattle to face the Huskies on Saturday. It’ll be their second time facing each team in the year after blowing out Wazzu (80-58) and winning a close one against Washington (95-90).