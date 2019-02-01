The Runnin' Utes blew a big first half lead and ended up losing their third conference game, 78-72, against the Oregon Ducks. Unfortunately, home court advantage and some hot first half shooting wasn't enough to overcome a tenacious Ducks defense.

Here are the takeaways from yesterday's game:





Once again, turnovers doomed the Utes

Utah had 19 turnovers—three guys had three turnovers, and five players had multiple turnovers. The only player who got playing time and didn’t record a turnover was Parker Van Dyke. The 19 turnovers resulted in 32 points for Oregon. Utah struggled even getting the ball across the time line, recording two 10-second violations in the game.

The problem can be attributed to multiple reasons: one, the Utah team isn’t as long and lengthy as Oregon, so they weren't able to get into passing lanes as easily. Two, inbounds plays were non-existent, with players running towards the ball and hardly a screen to be seen. Three, Utah was only able to attack the press sparingly—they couldn’t beat it and got into their half court sets late, which resulted in multiple shot clock violations in the game, as well.

For the foreseeable future, practice should include a heavy dose of press breakers and inbounds plays. Otherwise, the current scouting report for the Utes is full court press and let the Utes self destruct.





Oregon's full court press threw off Utah's rhythm

The turning point in Thursday’s loss to Oregon was when the Ducks switched to a full court press and pressured the Utes, forcing those previously mentioned turnovers. Before then, the Utes held a commanding 14 point lead and were on the verge of running away with the game. One thing that lacked in the midst of the turnovers was a true point guard that could control the ball and the game. Sedrick Barefield turned the ball over three times and finished the game 4-16 from the field. Both Gach also struggled tonight against with three turnovers and missed his only shot from the field.

In order for this team to take the next step and compete in the Pac-12, they need Barefield and Gach to be able control the game and run an efficient offense. When Utah gets into a half-court set, it’s where they are at their weakest. Utah has a lot of guards that can contribute with their shooting, but the turnovers are unexcusable.



