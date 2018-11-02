The Runnin’ Utes enter the 2018-19 season with a lot of intrigue. Picked to finish eighth in the Pac-12 in preseason polls, the feeling in Salt Lake City is that the team should far exceed expectations, thanks to a talented crop of incoming freshmen, and the continued development of guys like Donnie Tillman and Sedrick Barefield. On Thursday night, they gave the fans a glimpse of what could be to come, as they coasted to an easy 96-76 victory, over the College of Southern Idaho.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





Could Gach be Baby Delon, with a jump shot?

Freshman Both Gach came off the bench to provide a nice spark. He finished the night with 12 points, a block, a steal and three assists for the Utes. Standing at 6-foot-7, he’s an imposing player for other point guards to deal with. He made a couple of athletic plays which included an alley-oop to his freshman teammate, Riley Battin. As one of eight freshmen on the roster, his game is advanced enough, that he’ll see crucial backup minutes this season, and his play last night showed why.



With that advanced feel for the game, he may eventually be deserving of a starting role—his length and game is reminiscent of Delon Wright, but let’s be quiet on this comparison for now. When he does it against Kentucky or Pac-12 competition, that’s when the comparison would get real.





Yes, the Utes will have a freshman starter, and a really good one at that

Another freshman, Timmy Allen, looked like a scoring threat for this young Utah team, as he finished the game with 18 points, which was a team high. Allen showed the ability and strength to be able to work his way inside and get easy baskets or draw a foul. He shot eight free throws on the night, making six. Utah will live and die by their youth this year, and when their young players are on, they will be an exciting team to watch. However, when they struggle and show their youth, things could get difficult. That being said, Alex told you guys that Allen was ready to start now, and last night, he showed that he’s absolutely ready for the challenge.

Allen and Gach, may very well be the best freshman duo of the Larry Krystkowiak era. It’s now time for their trial by fire.





After a hot start, the exhibition game showed some flaws

The Utes will need to get better on defense as the year goes on. Surrendering 76 points to an NAIA team at home is not a recipe for success. The first half was pretty good, as Utah held their opponent to just 29 points, but things got sloppy in the second half, and turnovers, along with missed assignments made it possible for the College of Idaho to keep the score respectable.

There were times in the second half where it looked like the effort just wasn’t there. The Utes knew that they had won this game by halftime, and it appeared as if they took their foot off the gas and just went through the motions for most of the second half. You can get by with that in an exhibition game, but there’s no doubt that Larry will be drilling it into his guys’ heads that they need to play with intensity throughout the whole game, no matter the opponent.

After surrendering 29 points and allowing the College of Southern Idaho to shoot only 29% in the first half, the Yotes actually outscored Utah 47-39, in the second half. They did so, shooting 56% on field goals and 57% from 3-point range, in the process. The game was over by halftime, and it allowed the Utes to work on situational things and coast to the finish, but as mentioned above, an NAIA team shouldn’t outscore a P5 team, in any half of play.





Sedrick the Entertainer, errr play-maker

His overall line doesn’t’ show it—with one assist--but before he starts getting up his volume shooting, Sedrick Barefield is making a conscious effort to focus on getting other guys involved and in the flow of the game. Last night, he only took 11 shots in 26 minutes. That tied for the team lead with Allen, but for this team to be successful come Pac-12 play, Barefield will need to shoot more. For now though, he’s working on getting out of his comfort zone, in order to make the overall team better.



