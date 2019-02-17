Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 13:26:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Takeaways: Runnin' Utes vs. Arizona State

G3dakjojhbaxbovke8bp
Larry Krystkowiak
Ute Nation Staff • UteNation.com
Staff

The Runnin’ Utes struggled from the get-go on Saturday night, as they were outmatched by a determined Arizona State squad, losing 98-87. Senior Parker Van Dyke, got off to another hot start, but th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}