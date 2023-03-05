The Runnin’ Utes losing streak hit five on Saturday as their end of the season free-fall continued. Colorado was down their lead guard, KJ Simpson, while Utah was back to full-strength. That still wasn’t enough, as the Utes struggled early and often, losing 69-60.

Return of Worster and Madsen wasn’t enough

About the only bit of good news for Utah on Saturday was the return of both Rollie Worster and Gabe Madsen. Worster was put back into the starting lineup, while Madsen was looking to provide a spark off of the bench.

Worster led Utah in points with 15, and also added four assists and three steals. He was efficient shooting the ball, going 5-8 overall and 1-3 from long distance. Madsen scored nine consecutive points for Utah in less than a minute and a half. Without that stretch, however, he was 0-7 from the field and 0-6 from deep.

Bad basketball continues

At least for one half, the Utes continued their forgettable play — although they improved in the second half. Over the first 20 minutes, Utah was 8-29 from the field, 2-15 from three-point range, and 3-6 from the foul line. In that time span Colorado doubled Utah 16-8 with points in the paint. They also outscored Utah 10-0 on fast breaks to go along with a 15-2 bench scoring differential.

Up next

The Runnin’ Utes will limp into the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament looking like a shadow of the team that looked to be destined for a first round bye two weeks ago. They are officially the No. 7 seed and play No. 11 Stanford on March 8th at 7 PM MST. The teams split the season series 1-1.

