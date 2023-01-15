The Runnin’ Utes fell to the USC Trojans 71-56 on Saturday, as bad offense continues to plague them in their recent struggles.

Here are the takeaways from their third consecutive loss:





Carlson’s strong start faded

The Utes leader returned after missing the UCLA game due to an illness. In the first half, Branden Carlson put on a show with 17 points on 7-9 shooting and 3-4 from deep. He also had a thunderous dunk against the Trojans. However, in the second half Carlson was held to four points and he just missed a double-double with 21 points and 9 rebounds.





Cold shooting once again

The Utes have shot under 40% overall now for three straight games. They shot a respectable 32% from three and 6-6 from the foul line. However, they were an atrocious 21-61 overall from the field and six free-throw attempts in a 40 minute game won’t win many games.

Gabe Madsen and Lazar Stefanovic continued their recent struggles with Madsen going 2-14 overall and 2-10 from three, while Stefanovic was 2-9 overall. Marco Anthony shot 0-6.

All three of those guys are crucial pieces to Utah’s success. The Utes will have a rough time winning any game that they all combine for 12 points.









So. Cal Trip is Unfriendly to Runnin’ Utes

Being swept on the USC/UCLA trip is nothing new for the Utes in the Pac-12 area. In 12 seasons, the Utes have been swept five times.

The continued result would be one thing if both So. Cal teams were consistently dominant, but that’s not the case. The loss on Saturday was Utah’s fourth straight on the road against USC.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes return home to the Jon M. Huntsman Center to face Washington State on Thursday and Washington on Saturday. The Utes narrowly escaped Pullman earlier this year with a two-point victory over the 9-10 Cougars. They have yet to play the 11-8 Huskies.



