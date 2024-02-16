The 15-9 (6-7 Pac-12) Runnin’ Utes traveled to Southern California on Thursday night to take on the 9-15 (3-9 Pac-12) USC Trojans. It should have been a perfect opportunity to get their first Pac-12 road win of the season, but it turned out to be the opposite. The Utes found themselves digging out of a double-digit deficit early on, ultimately falling short, 64-68.

Only two players reached double digits

The Utes first half shooting issues are becoming a major trend. Utah’s offense was non-existent for more than six minutes within the first 10 minutes—allowing the Trojan’s to build a 10 point lead. Deivon Smith finished the first half with 13 points. Keba Keita and Branden Carlson had six each at the end of the half. Everyone else struggled, including Madsen who was 0-4 from long-distance in the first half.

After halftime, the Utes slowly fought back and erased a double-digit USC lead to take a one point lead half way through the second half, but another seven minute shooting drought destroyed their chances of a comeback win. Smith finished the game with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, Brandon Carlson added 15 points and 7 rebounds. Keita and Madsen each had nine points apiece.





There were no answers for the Trojans

The Utes outrebounded the Trojans 39-34, but struggled to get second chance points, as USC held that advantage, 14-4. USC also held a decisive advantage in fast break points, 15-8. Their athleticism was too much for Utah.

Isaiah Collier led the Trojans with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals. DJ Rodman finished with 12 points and four rebounds and Boogie Ellis pitched in with 11 points and four steals. The USC win was only their second in their last 10 games as they handed the Utes their third straight loss and fifth in their last six games.





Road struggles lead to slim NCAA Tournament hopes

Utah is now 0-5 on the road and on a 10-game conference road losing streak going back to last season. At this point in time, it’s safe to say that their only hope is winning the Pac-12 tournament. It’s not an impossible task, but it’s near impossible without a healthy Rollie Worster to team with Deivon Smith.

While UteNation currently believes Craig Smith's job is safe for at least another year, this losing streak isn't helping his case. They're a completely different team at home than they are on the road.





Up next

Utah looks to quickly move past this bad loss in hopes of snapping their road skid against the UCLA Bruins on Sunday at 5 PM on FS1. They'll then have six days off before facing the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder.








