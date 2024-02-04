On Saturday, the Runnin’ Utes ran their record at home to 12–0 on the 2023–24 season against a severely shorthanded Colorado Buffaloes squad. The Utes saw the return of Lawson Lovering, a former Colorado Buffalo, as they defeated the Buffaloes, 72-68.

Undefeated at home, but concerns remain

Yes, the Utes carry a nice 12–0 home court advantage throughout the season, but you can’t forget the fact that they have lost nine straight Pac-12 road games dating back to last season. Late in this game, the Buffaloes made things interesting down the stretch, despite only playing with seven players. Three Buffaloes played over 36 minutes and KJ Simpson played the entire game.

A healthy Lovering is a welcome sight for Utah

More than anything, it’s the guard play that has suffered ever since Rollie Worster and Lawson Lovering have been out due to injuries. Worster is still out with no return date in sight. Lovering returned against his former team and played 22 minutes going 4-5 from the field and just missing a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds.

Smith just misses his second triple-double

It seemed destined to happen again as Utah’s Deivon Smith needed only one more assist with just minutes remaining. However, the Buffaloes ended up increasing the pressure of their defense and resorted to fouling in order to try to get back into the game. Because of this, Smith finished another impressive performance with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists.

Up next

